Here's everything coming to Netflix in December

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Adam Sandler’s first of four Netflix movies is coming to the streaming site December 11.

It’s beginning to look a lot like … the end of November, which means it’s time to say goodbye to shows and movies available on Netflix and make way for brand new entertainment.

Up this month? “Black Mirror,” “Parenthood” Season 6, “Ray,” and “The Da Vinci Code.”

There’s also Adam Sandler’s first Netflix movie, “The Ridiculous 6.”

Here’s the full roster!

Avail 12/1/15

“#DeathToSelfie” (2014): Sermons offers Christian solutions for finding peace in a world where people compare their unfiltered lives to others edited to appear perfect.

“30 for 30: Chasing Tyson” (2015): This film follows boxer Evander Holyfeld’s journey to take on the controversial Mike Tyson and the aftermath of their unforgettable first match.

“50 Shades of THEY” Season 1: Delving deep into various aspects of relationships, Pastor Ed Young discusses how the choices we make affect the quality of our human connections.

“A Christmas Star” (2015): Born under the Christmas Star, Noelle says she can perform miracles. When trouble comes to town, it’s up to Noelle to prove herself and save the day.

“A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorised Story of Jay Z” (2014): Follow Jay-Z outside the recording studio to discover how shrewd business sense and insistence on doing things his own way has made him a true mogul.

“Amnesiac” (2015): A man awakes in bed unable to recall who he is — the victim of a car accident and resulting coma. The woman helping him recover is supposedly his wife, but when care turns to torture and his bed becomes a prison, the truth might prove deadly.

“Broadchurch” Season 2: After a young boy is murdered in the small seaside town of Broadchurch, local detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy are assigned the mysterious case.

“CBGB” (2013): Renewing the legend of one of New York’s most storied nightclubs, this raucous drama features the punk and rock legends who made CBGB famous.

“Christmas Wedding Baby” (2014): As she prepares to marry her workaholic fiancé, bride-to-be Andrea discovers her wedding-photographer ex-boyfriend was hired to capture the nuptials.

“The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury” (2004): Riddick has been abducted and is being held aboard a spaceship by money-hungry bounty hunters, who must deal with Riddick’s overwhelming wrath.

“Cradle 2 the Grave” (2003): When a gang leader pulls off a diamond heist with his crew, a cop turned criminal responds by kidnapping his daughter and holding her for ransom.

“Darkman” (1990): After a brilliant scientist is almost killed by gangsters in a massive explosion, he becomes Darkman, an impossibly strong, tormented antihero.

“Detectorists” Season 1: Two quirky friends share a passion for metal detecting and a dream of unearthing Saxon treasure that they’re certain is buried in a local farm field.

“I’m Brent Morin” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: After many mistakes and adventures, comedian Brent Morin admits that he wants to be in love, but is nowhere near ready for a relationship.

“Jenny’s Wedding” (2015): When Jenny plans to marry her girlfriend, she decides it’s time that her family, who doesn’t know that she’s a lesbian, finally learns the truth.

“Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim” Season 1: Plim Plim the clown shares magical stories that teach kids the importance of helping those in need, making friends and taking care of Earth.

“Ray” (2004): In this biopic, Jamie Foxx portrays rhythm and blues legend Ray Charles, who rose from obscurity and overcame his struggles to become world famous.

“Real Rob” Season 1 (2015) — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE: Go inside the world of comedian and actor Rob Schneider in this comedy series that follows the ups and downs of his career and family life.

“See You In Valhalla” (2015): After her brother’s odd death, a young woman reunites with her quirky family, then must navigate her way through the minefields of her troubled past.

“Sensitive Skin” Season 1: Empty-nesters Al (Denis Lawson) and Davina Jackson (Joanna Lumley) have a wonderful life: They love their jobs, both still look great at 60, and they’re ready for a fun new phase of their existence. But things don’t go as swimmingly as they expect in this BBC television series. They find themselves dealing with professional issues, extramarital temptations and their 30-year-old son Orlando’s (James Lance) enduring case of arrested development.

“Starting Over” Season 1: Andy Stanley hosts this series that examines common mistakes made in marriages, careers and personal lives, and how to break the cycle of failure

“Stir of Echoes” (1999): After being hypnotized, a man begins having visions of a horrible crime and learns that the girl in his visions disappeared from his neighbourhood.

“Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming” (2007): Rob Lowe stars in this spooky drama about a National Guard captain who returns from Iraq to find himself haunted by visions of the civilians he accidentally killed during his tour of duty in the war-torn nation. Losing his grip on his family as well as his sanity, the beleaguered veteran enlists the help of a psychic to silence the spirits — but it turns out the seer is as sick as the vet, who now realises he must resort to drastic measures.

“That Touch of Mink” (1962): Small-town girl Cathy moves to New York and falls for ladies’ man Philip. But she’s looking for a lifetime commitment, and he just wants to have fun.

“Tyke: Elephant Outlaw” — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE: This is the gripping and emotionally charged story of Tyke, a circus elephant who went on a rampage in Honolulu in 1994, killed her trainer in front of thousands of spectators and died in a hail of gunfire.

“Winning Life’s Battles” Season 1: Christian teachings advise about how God can help believes tackle their fears and problems and defend themselves against the devil.

Avail 12/2/15

“Stations of the Cross” (2014): Though her family is already devoutly Catholic, 14-year-old Maria wants to be a saint, subjecting herself to the physical pains suffered by Christ.

“Tangerine” (2015): Fresh out of a stint in jail, transgender prostitute Sin-Dee and her pal Alexandra hit the crazy streets of LA to get revenge on her fickle pimp.

Facebook/TangerineFilm ‘Tangerine’ was shot entirely on an iPhone.

Avail 12/3/15

“Matt Shepard Is a Friend of Mine” (2015): Bringing the modern legacy of hostility toward gays into sharp and searing focus, the uniquely cruel murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998 had a stunning effect on the American public. This poignant documentary recounts his brief life and grisly death.

Avail 12/4/15

“A Very Murray Christmas” (2015) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Bill Murray rounds up an all-star cast for an evening of music, comedy, and good cheer in this homage to classic holiday variety shows.

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” Season 4 – more episodes: Scott Aukerman brings his popular podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! to television, along with his co-host and bandleader, Reggie Watts.

Avail 12/5/15

“A Case of You” (2013): Nursing a secret crush on a cute coffee barista, a lowly writer sets out to become the man she desires — by studying her Facebook profile.

“Dinosaur 13” (2014): Documentarian Todd Miller chronicles the legal battles that followed the historic 1990 discovery of the first complete Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Inside Man” Season 3: Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock hosts this CNN original series that provides an insider’s view of diverse sectors of American life.

Avail 12/7/15

“Vampire Academy” (2014): At St. Vladimir’s Academy, Rose Hathaway learns to navigate life as a dhampir, a half-human vampire, and prepares to become a leader of the Moroi.

Avail 12/8/15

“One & Two” (2015): A brother and sister use teleportation to escape their troubled home life and authoritarian father, who keeps them sequestered from the world outside.

“Phoenix” (2014): Unrecognised to her husband after reconstructive facial surgery, a concentration camp survivor resolves to find out if he betrayed her to the Nazis.

“Xenia” (2014): A gay teen and his brother head out on a wild journey to find the Greek father they recently learned about, hoping they can secure Greek citizenship.

Avail 12/9/15

“Phineas and Ferb” Season 4: Phineas and Ferb invent, scheme and stay one step ahead of their bratty sister. Meanwhile, their pet platypus plots against evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

“Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High And Unemployed Live In Austin” (2015) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Ricky, Julian and Bubbles bring their trailer park humour out onto the stage for a night of bravado, schemes and an intoxicated acting demo.

Avail 12/11/15

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots” Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: The world’s greatest feline fighter, lover and milk connoisseur takes on daring adventures in exotic locations in this family-friendly comedy series.

“The Ridiculous 6” (2015) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: When his long-lost outlaw father returns, Tommy “White Knife” Stockburn goes on an adventure-filled journey across the Old West with his five brothers.

Avail 12/14/15

“The Da Vinci Code” (2006): When the curator of the Louvre is killed, a Harvard professor and a cryptographer must untangle a web of deceit involving works of Leonardo da Vinci.

Avail 12/15/15

“Drown” (2014): When a surging champion is dethroned by a newcomer, a booze-fuelled night brings waves of jealousy, homophobia, unrequited lust and shocking tragedy.

“Hart of Dixie” Season 4: Fast-talking city girl Zoe Hart winds up patching up the locals of a tiny town in the Deep South when she inherits a medical practice in Alabama.

“High Profits” Season 1: A young, business-minded Colorado couple attempts to create an empire with a visionary plan unlike any other to legally franchise marijuana.

“Time Out of Mind” (2014): A homeless man struggling to survive in New York and reconnect with his estranged daughter is aided by a sympathetic friend he makes in a shelter.

Avail 12/16/15

“Fresh Dressed” (2015): Though it sprang from the depth of black culture, hip-hop fashion has spread to the masses and taken on a whole new meaning.

“Helix” Season 2: While investigating a possible outbreak at an Arctic research facility, scientists discover a new virus that could wipe out every human on the planet.

Avail 12/18/15

“F is for Family” Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Follow the Murphy family back to the 1970s, a time when you could smack your kid, smoke inside and bring a gun to the airport. From comic Bill Burr.

“Glitter Force” Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Five preteen girls learn they’re a legendary superhero squad known as the Glitter Force. Their mission? To defend Earth from evil fairytale villains.

“Making A Murderer” Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Filmed over 10 years, this real-life thriller follows a DNA exoneree who, while exposing police corruption, becomes a suspect in a grisly new crime.

“Mike Epps Don’t Take It Personal” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: Mike Epps wastes no time bringing his unapologetic and raunchy swagger to a howling live audience at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Avail 12/19/15

“chloe and theo” (2015): An Inuit travels from the Arctic to New York to warn leaders about global warming. Once there, he meets a quirky homeless girl who offers to help him.

Avail 12/20/15

“Leo the Lion” (2013): Eschewing the carnivorous ways of his fellow lions, maverick Leo follows a vegetarian diet — causing the other lions to shun him.

“Magic Snowflake” (2013): Young Nicolas agrees to do Santa’s work for one year. But the stress of the job threatens the boy’s sense of joy — and Christmas itself.

“Santa’s Apprentice” (2010): Santa doesn’t want to retire, but rules are rules and he must train someone to replace him. The lucky winner, to be chosen from among millions of children, must be named Nicholas, be an orphan and have a pure heart. On the other side of the planet, there is a little boy who is a perfect match, but his lack of self confidence and fear of heights make him a poor contestant. Will Santa agree to step down, and help his apprentice take his place?

Avail 12/21/15

“El Señor de los Cielos” Season 3: Only Aurelio Casillas can fill Pablo Escobar’s shoes and become Mexico’s biggest drug trafficker of the ’90s.

Avail 12/22/15

“Queen of Earth” (2015): Numb from a series of sad events, Catherine seeks refuge at the lake house of an old friend, but the women soon find their bond cracking under stress.

Avail 12/23/15

“Invisible Sister” (2015): When she tries to impress a science teacher with an ambitious experiment, a teen renders her sister invisible, forcing her to impersonate sibling.

Avail 12/24/15

“Dawn of the Croods” Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL: The world’s first family is back, funnier than ever and taking the prehistoric Croodaceous era by storm in this all-new family sitcom!

Avail 12/25/15

“Black Mirror ‘White Christmas'” Episode: This sci-fi anthology series in the vein of “The Twilight Zone” reflects on the darker side of technology and human nature.

Avail 12/28/15

“Maron” Season 3: Marc Maron stars as Marc Maron, who interviews fellow comedians for his popular podcast, only to reveal more about his own neuroses and relationships.

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” Season 5: Journey to the enchanted land of Equestria, where unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her pals have adventures and learn valuable lessons about friendship.

Avail 12/30/15

“Parenthood” Season 6: Four grown siblings juggle parenthood, relationships, careers and more as they cope with life’s ups and downs in this drama set in Berkeley, Calif.

Avail 12/31/15

“Battle Creek” Season 1: A polished FBI agent must team up with a cynical cop when he’s dispatched to Battle Creek, Michigan, to set up an office at the local precinct.

“Manhattan Romance” (2014): A filmmaker working on a documentary about love in modern Manhattan becomes personally entangled in the romantic lives of his subjects.

“Violetta” Season 3: Violetta is a teen who returns from her time in Europe to her native Argentina, where she finds love and discovers her musical talents.

“Nurse Jackie” Seasons 1-7: A flawed but dedicated ER nurse works in a New York City hospital and relies on pain meds to get through exhausting days in this Emmy-winning show.

