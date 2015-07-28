Here's what's coming to Netflix in August

With summer winding down, spend August at home with the latest additions to Netflix streaming.

For starters, dive into the newest Netflix original series “Narcos,” which looks at the reign of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar. Then you can watch two very different perspectives on combat with “Lord of War” and “The Hurt Locker.” There’s also new seasons available for some of your favourite shows.

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in August:

TV

“Doctor Who” (available 8/8)

Season 8 of Doctor #12 is now available.

“Narcos” (available 8/28)

Follow the true story of Colombia’s most infamous drug cartel gangster.

“Revenge” (available 8/28)

Watch the final season of the ABC show.

MOVIES

“30 For 30: Angry Sky” (2015)

This incredible story recounts the obsession one regular guy from New Jersey had to break the free-fall record in 1966.

“The Hurt Locker” (2008)

The Best Picture Oscar winner in 2010, in which Jeremy Renner received an Oscar nomination, is worth checking out.

“Lord of War” (2005)

Nicolas Cage plays a Ukrainian immigrant turned arms dealer who grows a conscience.

Here’s the full list of August releases:

Available 8/1/15

”Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein” (1999)

“Asylum” (2005)

“Back in Time”/ “Cong Cong Na Nian” (2014)

“Beneath the Helmet” (2014)

“Breakup Buddies”/ “Xin Hau Lu Fang” (2014)

“Bride and Prejudice” (2004)

“Casting By” (2012)

“Dancing on the Edge” (Season 1)

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood” (Season 2)

“Dear Frankie” (2004)

“Dogs on the Inside” (2014)

“Electric Slide” (2014)

“Enemy at the Gates” (2001)

“Flex is Kings” (2013)

“Lost and Love”/ “Shi Gu” (2015)

“Masha and the Bear” (Season 1)

“November Rule” (2015)

“Odd Squad” (Season 1)

“Outcast” (2014)

“Pants on Fire” (2014)

“Reading Rainbow” (Volume 1)

“Russell Brand: End the Drugs War” (2014)

“Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery” (2012)

“Somewhere Only We Know”/ “You yi ge di fang zhi you wo men zhi dao” (2015)

“Sorority Row” (2009)

“The Code” (Season 1)

“The Golden Era”/ “Huang Jin Shi Dai” (2014)

“The Hurt Locker” (2008)

“The Living” (2014)

“The Mind of a Chef” (Season 3)

“Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” (2008)

“Utopia” (Season 1)

“Vexed” (Season 1-2)

“War” (2007)

“Wing Commander” (1999)

Available 8/3/15

”Chronic-Con, Episode 420: A New Dope” (2015)

Available 8/4/15

“ Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead” (2015)

Available 8/5/15

”Yellowbird” (2014)

Available 8/6/15

”Kill Me Three Times” (2014)

“My Amityville Horror” (2012)

“The Look of Love” (2013)

“Welcome to Me” (2014)

Available 8/7/15

”Club de Cuervos: Season 1 HitRECord on TV” (Season 1)

“Motivation 2: The Chris Cole Story” (2015)

“Project Mc2” (2015)

“Transporter: The Series” (Season 2)

Available 8/8/15

“Doctor Who” (Season 8)

Available 8/11/15

”Fred: The Movie” (2010)

“Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred” (2011)

“Fred 3: Camp Fred” (2012)

“Two Days, One Night” (2014)

Available 8/12/15

“For a Good Time, Call…” (2012)

“ Leap Year” (2010)

“The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death” (2014)

Available 8/14/15

”Demetri Martin: Live (At The Time)” (2015)

“DinoTrux”

“Ever After High Way too Wonderland” (Season 3)

“Ship of Theseus” (2012)

Available 8/15/15

”Alex of Venice” (2014)

Available 8/16/15

”Being Flynn” (2012)

“Pariah” (2011)

“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012)

Available 8/17/15

”Lord of War” (2005)

Available 8/19/15

”Jerk Theory” (2009)

Available 8/20/15

”30 for 30: Angry Sky” (2015)

“As Cool As I Am” (2013)

“Strange Empire” (Season 1)

Available 8/21/15

”Grantham & Rose” (2014)

“Transcend” (2014)

Available 8/23/15

”Girl Meets World” (Season 1)

Available 8/27/15

”Byzantium” (2012)

“ White God” (2014)

Available 8/28/15

”Inspector Gadget” (Season 2)

“ Narcos”: Season 1

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 4)

“Revenge” (Season 4)

Available 8/29/15

”Ride” (2015)

Available 8/30/15

”Muffin Top: A Love Story” (2014)

