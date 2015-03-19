Here's what's coming to Netflix in April

Netflix Finally! We’ll get to see Marvel’s anticipated ‘Daredevil’ series.

It’s almost April, and Netflix has put out its list of releases for the month.

What’s in store? Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah,” the newest season of “Sons of Anarchy,” and the long-awaited Netflix original, “Daredevil.”

If you’re a fan of the “Leprechaun” series, there are a few installments from the franchise.

We’ll continue to update the list throughout the month.

Let’s get to it!

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in April:

TV

“Daredevil” (available 4/10)

The first season of Netflix’s anticipated reboot will prove whether Marvel can make fans fall in love with the blind, crime-fighting lawyer Ben Affleck tried to bring to screen in 2003’s critically-panned film.

“Halt and Catch Fire” (available 4/8)

The first season of AMC’s series about the rise of the computer.

“Sons of Anarchy” (available 4/25)

The seventh and final season of FX’s crime drama starring Charlie Hunnam.

Movies





“The Babadook” (available 4/14)

The indie film, which brings a character to life from a story “Mister Babadook,” is one of the creepiest films we saw last year.

“Hot Fuzz” (available 4/16)

Simon Pegg’s British comedy which sees his London cop heading to a quiet town that isn’t what it appears to be.

“Noah” (available 4/18)

If you skipped out on Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of the biblical story starring Russell Crowe and Emma Watson, here’s your chance to see it.

Here’s the full list of April releases:

Available 4/1

“And Now … Ladies and Gentlemen …” (2002)

“Bandolero” (2000)

“Barnyard” (2006)

“The Beautician and the Beast” (1997)

“Bound” (1996)

“Buffalo Soldiers” (2001)

“The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course” (2002)

“Down to Earth” (2001)

“Leprechaun 3” (1995)

“Leprechaun 4: In Space” (1997)

“Leprechaun 6: Back 2 tha Hood” (2003)

“Suicide Kings” (1997)

“Sunset Strip” (2000)

“Underworld” (2003)

“Whiteboyz” (1999)

“Wrong Turn at Tahoe” (2009)

Available 4/2

“Life Partners” (2014)

“Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage” (2014)



Available 4/3

“All Hail King Julien” (Season 1) Five new episodes

“Derek” Netflix original special

“Starry Eyes” (2014)

“The Quiet Ones” (2014)



Available 4/4

“Delta Farce” (2007)



Available 4/7

“Preservation” (2014)

“Wilfred” (Season 4)

Available 4/8

“Halt and Catch Fire” (Season 1)

Available 4/9

“Crank” (2006)

“Pioneer” (2013)

Available 4/10

“The Awakening” (2013)

“Broken” (2013)

“Burning Bridges” (2014)

“Confusion Na Wa” (2013)

“Finding Mercy” (2012)

“Finding Mercy 2” (2014)

“Flower Girl” (2013)

“Forgetting June” (2013)

“Knocking on Heaven’s Door” (2014)

“Lagos Cougars” (2013)

“Lies Men Tell” (2013)

“Mad Couple” (2014)

“Mad Couple 2” (2014)

“Marvel’s Daredevil” (Season 1) Netflix Original

“Matters Arising” (2014)

“October 1” (2014)

“Onye Ozi” (2013)

“Ties that Bind” (2011)

Available 4/12

“The Identical” (2014)

Available 4/13

“Video Game High School” (Season 3)

Available 4/14

“The Babadook” (2014)

“Goodbye to Language” (2014)

“Kink” (2013)

Available 4/16

“Hot Fuzz” (2007)

Available 4/17

“Baby Daddy” (Season 4)

“Chris D’Elia: Incorrigible” Stand-up

“They Came Together” (2014)

Available 4/18

“Noah” (2014)

Available 4/21

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (2014)

Available 4/25

“Sons of Anarchy” (Season 7)

Available 4/26

“The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear” (2008)

Available 4/27

“National Treasure” (2004)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.