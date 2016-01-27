Here's everything coming to Netflix in February that you need to watch

Netflix is reviving some old favourites in February with new Netflix originals.

A sequel to Oscar-winning film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and a “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House,” are both coming to the streaming service next month.

Other Netflix originals hitting the web are two comedy specials, from Hannibal Buress and Theo Von.

The first season of “Better Call Saul” and part two of the final season of “Mad Men” are also making their way online.

Here’s everything you should check out in February, with our highlights at the top:

TV

AMC Jon Hamm is ‘Mad Men’s’ Don Draper.

“Mad Men” (Season 7, Part 2) — Available 02/05



Last year was the end of an era for ad man Don Draper, and if you’ve been waiting to see where he ended up, you’ll finally be able to watch the final seven episodes of this beloved drama on Netflix. And if you’re just looking to start, all of the seasons are currently on Netflix.

“Fuller House” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) — Available 02/26

Netflix is reviving “Full House” and most of the original cast is involved. DJ Tanner calls on her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy to help her raise her three boys in the house the Tanner family grew up in.

Movies



Open Road Films/’Dope’ Shameik Moore, Kiersey Clemons, and Tony Revolori in ‘Dope.’

“Dope” — Available 12/10

This coming-of-age dramedy follows Malcolm, a geek obsessed with 1990s hip-hop culture, whose dream is to attend Harvard. But life gets a little wild for Malcolm and his friends after they meet a local drug dealer.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) — Available 02/26

Michelle Yeoh reprises her role from 2000’s Oscar-winning film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for this sequel about four Martial World heroes tasked with keeping the Green Destiny sword out of evil hands.

Available 02/01/16

“Better Call Saul” (Season 1)

“Masha’s Tales” (Season 1)

“Pokémon: XY” (Season 1)

“The Lizzie Borden Chronicles” (Season 1)

“Collateral Damage”

“Sin City”

“Armageddon”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Cruel Intentions”

“Teen Witch”

“Para Elisa”

“Charlie’s Angeles”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Johnny English”

“A Picture of You”

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”

“Stardust”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“The Little Engine That Could”

“A Faster Horse”

“Game Face”

“Jennifer 8”

“Losing Isaiah”

“My Side of the Mountain”

“Tin Man: Search for the Emerald”

“The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mum”

“Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction”

Available 02/02/16

“Land Before Time: XIV — Journey of the Brave”

Available 02/03/16

“I Love You Phillip Morris”

Available 02/04/16

“Love”

Available 02/05/16

“Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Care Bears & Cousins” — Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Turbo: F.A.S.T.” — Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Mad Men” (Season 7, Part 2)

Available 02/06/16

“Lila & Eve”

Available 12/10/16



“Dope”

“The Girl in the Book”

Available 12/13/16

“The Face of Love”

Available 12/15/16

“Open Season”

“XXY”

Available 02/16/16

“Atonement”

“Asthma”

Available 12/17/16

“The Returned” (Season 2)

Available 02/19/16

“Cooked” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Love” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 02/22/16

“3rd World Cops 2”

Available 02/23/16

“Bare”

Available 02/24/16

“Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!”

Available 02/26/16

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Theo Von: No Offence” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Fuller House” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 02/27/16

“Finding Vivian Maier”

Available 02/29/16

“Ashes and Embers”

