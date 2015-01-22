Here's What's New On Netflix In February

Nathaniel Bell for Netflix Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright return to Netflix at the end of February.

February is nearly upon us, so you know what that means, we’re that much closer to a new season of “House of Cards.”

Netflix has announced its list of February releases.

In addition to the long-awaited return of Kevin Spacey to the streaming site, we’re also getting every season of Starz hit “Spartacus” and five seasons of “M.A.S.H.”

The movie pickings look a bit slim at the moment, but we’ll continue to update this list and re-run it at the top of the month.

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in February:

TV

Starz Relive Andy Whitfield’s masterful performance in ‘Spartacus.’

“M.A.S.H.” Seasons 1-5 (available 2/1)

We’re kind of bummed there are only five of the Emmy winning series’ 11 seasons to stream.

“Spartacus” The Complete Series (available 2/1)

If you’ve never seen the hit Starz show, there are only three seasons of the series which follows the famous Gladiator. “Spartacus” carried on even after lead actor Andy Whitfield died from a battle with cancer in 2011.

“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-4

Sorry guys, this isn’t the original series. The remake of the original long-running CBS series follows a new task force led by Alex O’Loughlin and Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”).

“House of Cards” Season 3 (all 13 episodes available 2/27 at 12:01 a.m.)

Now that Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is president will his secrets come back to haunt him in the White House?

Movies

The pickings are pretty slim so far.

Kerry Hayes / Sony Pictures Did you skip out on the ‘RoboCop’ reboot last year?

“Joe” (available 2/1)

Nicolas Cage may have had one of the worst-reviewed movies of last year; however, he also had this gem where he played a role model to an abused 15-year-old boy.



“Proof” (available 2/1)

Gwyneth Paltrow received a Golden Globe nod for her performance as a grieving daughter to her recently deceased mathematician father, Anthony Hopkins.

“RoboCop” (available 2/21)

If you missed out on Sony’s reboot last year, here’s your chance to check it out.

“Dwight Howard: In the Moment” (2014) (available 2/10)

2014’s Epix documentary follows Howard’s life from high school to when he first started out with the Houston Rockets.



For the kids: “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” (available 2/11)

One of DreamWorks Animation’s latest movies which follows the adventures of the characters from “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show.”

Here’s the full list of February releases so far:

Available 2/1

“Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse” “Dark Ride” “Departures” Seasons 1-2 “Gimme Shelter” “Gucci: The Director” “Hot Pursuit” “Houseboat” “Into the Blue 2: The Reef” “Joe” “King Arthur” “Magic City” Seasons 1-2 “MASH” Seasons 1-5 “Naruto Shippuden: The Movie” “Now: In the Wings on a World Stage” “Proof” “Spartacus” The complete series “The Brothers Bloom” “We Could Be King” “We’re No Angels” “Zapped”

Available 2/5

“The Little Rascals Save the Day”

Available 2/6

“Ever After High: Spring Unsprung” “Danger 5”

Available 2/7

“Dead Snow: Read vs. Dead” “Elsa & Fred”

Available 2/8

“Blood Ties” “Catch Hell”

Available 2/10

“Dwight Howard: In the Moment”

Available 2/11

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

Available 2/12

“Young Ones” “The Two Faces of January” “Scary Movie 5”

Available 2/13

“Mako Mermaids” Season 2

Available 2/16

“Save the Date”

Available 2/17

“The Overnighters”

Available 2/18

“Earth to Echo” “In Secret” “The Fluffy Movie”

Available 2/19

“White Bird in a Blizzard”

Available 2/20

“Richie Rich” Season 1

Available 2/21

“RoboCop”

Available 2/24

“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-4 (the CBS update) “1,000 Times Good Night”

Available 2/26

“Open Windows” “Russell Brand: Messiah Complex”

Available 2/27

“Ralphie May: Unruly” “House of Cards” Season 3 “Boys”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.