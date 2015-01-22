Here's What's New On Netflix In February

February is nearly upon us, so you know what that means, we’re that much closer to a new season of “House of Cards.”
Netflix has announced its list of February releases.
In addition to the long-awaited return of Kevin Spacey to the streaming site, we’re also getting every season of Starz hit “Spartacus” and five seasons of “M.A.S.H.”
The movie pickings look a bit slim at the moment, but we’ll continue to update this list and re-run it at the top of the month.
Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in February:
TV
“M.A.S.H.” Seasons 1-5 (available 2/1)
We’re kind of bummed there are only five of the Emmy winning series’ 11 seasons to stream.
“Spartacus” The Complete Series (available 2/1)
If you’ve never seen the hit Starz show, there are only three seasons of the series which follows the famous Gladiator. “Spartacus” carried on even after lead actor Andy Whitfield died from a battle with cancer in 2011.
“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-4
Sorry guys, this isn’t the original series. The remake of the original long-running CBS series follows a new task force led by Alex O’Loughlin and Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”).
“House of Cards” Season 3 (all 13 episodes available 2/27 at 12:01 a.m.)
Now that Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is president will his secrets come back to haunt him in the White House?
Movies
The pickings are pretty slim so far.
“Joe” (available 2/1)
Nicolas Cage may have had one of the worst-reviewed movies of last year; however, he also had this gem where he played a role model to an abused 15-year-old boy.
“Proof” (available 2/1)
Gwyneth Paltrow received a Golden Globe nod for her performance as a grieving daughter to her recently deceased mathematician father, Anthony Hopkins.
“RoboCop” (available 2/21)
If you missed out on Sony’s reboot last year, here’s your chance to check it out.
“Dwight Howard: In the Moment” (2014) (available 2/10)
2014’s Epix documentary follows Howard’s life from high school to when he first started out with the Houston Rockets.
For the kids: “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” (available 2/11)
One of DreamWorks Animation’s latest movies which follows the adventures of the characters from “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show.”
Here’s the full list of February releases so far:
Available 2/1
“Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse”
“Dark Ride”
“Departures” Seasons 1-2
“Gimme Shelter”
“Gucci: The Director”
“Hot Pursuit”
“Houseboat”
“Into the Blue 2: The Reef”
“Joe”
“King Arthur”
“Magic City” Seasons 1-2
“MASH” Seasons 1-5
“Naruto Shippuden: The Movie”
“Now: In the Wings on a World Stage”
“Proof”
“Spartacus” The complete series
“The Brothers Bloom”
“We Could Be King”
“We’re No Angels”
“Zapped”
Available 2/5
“The Little Rascals Save the Day”
Available 2/6
“Ever After High: Spring Unsprung”
“Danger 5”
Available 2/7
“Dead Snow: Read vs. Dead”
“Elsa & Fred”
Available 2/8
“Blood Ties”
“Catch Hell”
Available 2/10
“Dwight Howard: In the Moment”
Available 2/11
“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
Available 2/12
“Young Ones”
“The Two Faces of January”
“Scary Movie 5”
Available 2/13
“Mako Mermaids” Season 2
Available 2/16
“Save the Date”
Available 2/17
“The Overnighters”
Available 2/18
“Earth to Echo”
“In Secret”
“The Fluffy Movie”
Available 2/19
“White Bird in a Blizzard”
Available 2/20
“Richie Rich” Season 1
Available 2/21
“RoboCop”
Available 2/24
“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-4 (the CBS update)
“1,000 Times Good Night”
Available 2/26
“Open Windows”
“Russell Brand: Messiah Complex”
Available 2/27
“Ralphie May: Unruly”
“House of Cards” Season 3
“Boys”
