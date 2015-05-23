Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime in June

If you’re anAmazon Prime subscriber, get ready for some classic titles to be added to the Instant Video library in June.

Some of the goodies include Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War head trip masterpiece “Apocalypse Now” (both original and Redux versions) as well as the classic love story “Roman Holiday” starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn. And, if you’re in one of those moods, you’ll have Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” to turn to (just make sure you keep the axe locked in the shed).

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime in June. We’ve highlighted a few favourites.

Available 6/1

“Apocalypse Now”

“Apocalypse Now Redux”

“Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog”

“The Island of Dr. Moreau”

“Murder of a Cat”

“Nine Months”

“The Paper Chase”

“People Will Talk”

“Repo: The Genetic Opera”

“Roman Holiday”





“Seven Psychopaths”

“The Shining”

“Sid & Nancy””Something Wild” (1986)

“Sucker Punch”

“Troll”

“Troll 2”

“Word and Pictures”

Available 6/12

“Life of Crime”

Available 6/13

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

Available 6/15

“Leprechaun: Origins”

Available 6/19

“A Most Wanted Man”

Available 6/22

“Lucky Number Slevin “

Available 6/24

“Covert Affairs” – Season 5

Available 6/26

“Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour”

Available 6/27

“The Mist”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

