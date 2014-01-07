The New 'Old Spice' Ad Is Terrifying For Teenage Boys And Hilarious For The Rest Of Us

YouTube screenshot ‘Momsong’ features mums sadly singing about their boys growing up.

Old Spice unveiled a hilarious new commercial that’s up there with some of the brand’s best (and zaniest) work.

The spot, called “Momsong,” features mums creeping on their teenage sons’ dates, and mourning the loss of their childhood because “Old Spice sprayed them into men.”

It’s hilarious and original and slightly terrifying.

The men’s hygiene brand is known for its Emmy Award-winning, comedic-genius spots. Remember smooth-talking beefcake Isaiah Mustafa in the “Smell Like a Man, Man” commercials? The guy who dives into waterfalls, looks great in a bath towel, and rides a horse.

While “Momsong” lacks Mustafa, there’s no shortage of impressive stunts. One mum disguises herself as a Chucky-looking custodian while spying on her son at school, and another freefalls while playing the violin.

We found this gem on the /r/videos reddit thread, posted by user dopp3lganger.

Watch below.

