New Old Spice Ad Will 'Blow Your Mind Right In Front Of Your Face'

Former NFL player Terry Crews is back with a new spot for Old Spice.

The Wieden + Kennedy created commercial is a part of Old Spice’s “Smell is Power” campaign and introduces the new Danger Zone Scent — a smell so powerful, that it will “blow your mind right in front of your face,” Crews shouts before his brain does just that, and he is left rambling in gibberish.

Gone are the days of the soft spoken Isaiah Mustafa.

The 15-second “Blown Mind” spot has premiered on Facebook and YouTube and will have its television debut during the NFL’s NFC Division Playoff Game Saturday.

Four other spots will air in February and an additional ad will run exclusively online.

The Old Spice ad is also planning to shake things up a little and will unveil two co-branded television advertisements as a part of the “Smell is Power” campaign with Procter & Gamble brands Bounce and Charmin.

The ads will begin as if it is a spot for Charmin Freshmates or Bounce Dryer Bar until explosion loving Crews will literally break into the tableau and hijack the commercial. Because Old Spice body spray is that strong.

