Here are the new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime, iTunes, Hulu, and more in October

As we turn the calendar to another month it’s time to give you the new titles coming to your favourite streaming services.

Highlights include hits like “Inside Out,” Trainwreck,” and the latest season of shows like “Fargo” and “Nathan For You.” But view movies like “Pixels” and “Vacation” at your own risk.

Check out all new titles below:

iTunes

Available October 6

“Pixels”

Available October 13

“Inside Out”

“Vacation”

“Mississippi Grind”

“The Wolfpack”

Available October 20

“Trainwreck”

“Terminator Genisys”

“The Gift”

Amazon Prime

Available October 1

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

“Astro Boy”

“Chicago P.D.” (Season 3)

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“The Fly” (1958)

“The Impostors”

“John Carpenter’s Vampires”

“Jurassic World”

“Light It Up”

“March of the Penguins”

“Max Dugan Returns”

“Nell”

“The Other Son”

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

“The Secret Garden”

“Someone Like You”

Available October 2

“Blacklist” (Season 3)

“Dr. Ken”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Bones”

Available October 5

“Family Takeover”

“Bar Rescue” (Season 6)

Available October 6

“Ador”

“Cartel Land”

“Pixels”

“Testament of Youth”

“Tremors 5: Bloodline”

Available October 7

“The Flash” (Season 2)

“iZombie: (Season 2)

Available October 8

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

“Couples Therapy” (Season 6)

“Arrow” (Season 4)

“Supernatural” (Season 11)

Available October 9

“”Ridiculousness” (Season 11)

“Colony”

“The Vampire Diaries” (Season 7)

Available October 12

“The Walking Dead” (Season 6)

Available October 13

“Fargo” (Season 2)

Available October 14

“Chicago Fire” (Season 4)

Available October 16

“Nathan for You” (Season 3)

Available October 20

“Terminator Genisys”

“The Vatican Tapes”

Available October 23

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pt1”

Available October 23

“While We’re Young”

Available October 30

“Danny Collins”

Available October 31

“Grimm” (Season 6)

HULU

Available October 1

“Chicago P.D.” (Season 3 Premiere)

“MythBusters” (Complete Season 16)

“All Is Lost” (

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“The Blair Witch Project”

“Blood Simple”

“Blue Chips”

“Carrie” (2013)

“Dear White People”

“The Expendables 3”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“Hannah And Her Sisters”

“Hercules” (2014)

“Hugo”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“In A World…”

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”

“Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”

“Joe”

“Labour Day”

“A Most Wanted Man”

“Much Ado About Nothing”

“Nebraska”

“Noah”

“Pain & Gain”

“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”

“Primal Fear”

“Private Parts”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Rabbit Hole”

“Robocop” (2014)

“Serendipity”

“The Skeleton Twins”

“Star Trek: Into Darkness”

“Tales from the Hood”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014)

“The Innkeepers”

“The Program”

“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

“World War Z”

“You’re Next”

Available October 2

“Bones” (Season 11 Premiere)

“Sleepy Hollow” (Season 3 Premiere)

“Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”

HBO NOW

Available October 1

“28 Days”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks” (2007)

“Bee Movie”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Blood Diamond”

“Brick”

“Burn After Reading”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Happy Feet”

“House on Haunted Hill” (1999)

“The Kid”

“Licence to Drive”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Lost in Translation”

“Magnolia”

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“Return to House on Haunted Hill”

“Revenge of the Nerds”

“Rugrats in Paris: The Movie”

“Rumour Has It”

“Shrek”

“The Rock”

“Trick ‘R Treat”

Available October 3

“American Sniper”

Available October 4

“The Leftovers” (Season 2 Premiere)

Available October 9

“Magnífica 70” (Season 1 Premiere)

Available October 10

“Focus”

Available October 17

“Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo”

“Taken 3”

Available October 18

“Doll & Em” (Season 2 Finale)

Available October 24

“Bad Words”

Available October 31

“The Purge: Anarchy”

Redbox

Available October 2

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Available October 6

“Insidious Chapter 3”

“Dark Places”

“Air”

“Justice League Bizarro League”

Available October 13

“Furious 7”

“Tomorrowland”

“The Ouija Exorcisms”

Available October 20

“Pitch Perfect 2”

“The Vatican Tapes”

“Z For Zachariah”

Available October 27

“Spy”

“Pixels”

“Poltergeist”

“Entourage”

“Southpaw”

“Trace”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

