New Obama Tricked Out Car Is A 'Beast'

A new president calls for a new car – and the President-Elect can certainly look forward to a sweet new ride. Nicknamed “The Beast,” Barack Obama’s new Cadillac is so tricked out you’d think it came out of an episode of Pimp My Ride. And we’ll all get to see its debut this Tuesday.



BBC: The Secret Service said the 2009 limo would provide it with a “valuable asset” in providing its occupant with the highest level of protection.

As expected, they are not giving too much away about the car, but Nicholas Trotta, their Assistant Director for the Office of Protective Operations is quoted in their news release:

“Although many of the vehicle’s security enhancements cannot be discussed, it is safe to say that this car’s security and coded communications systems make it the most technologically advanced protection vehicle in the world.”

Observers say the car is likely to include bullet proof glass, an armoured body, a separate oxygen supply, and a completely sealed interior to protect against a chemical attack.

Yeah, but can it fly?

See Also: Obama Girls Arrive At School In Style—Via Motorcade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.