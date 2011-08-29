New Obama Economic Advisor To Push For Government Action On Jobs

Photo: Flickr

President Barack Obama will announce this morning that he has selected Princeton University labour economist Alan Krueger to serve as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.If confirmed by the Senate, he is to replace Austan Goolsbee — the public face of the administration’s economic policy for over two years — who returned to teaching at the University of Chicago earlier this month.



His appointment comes as Obama looks to announce a major jobs and debt plan after labour Day.

The Wall Street Journal’s David Wessel, who broke the news of Krueger’s appointment, reports that he is “likely to provide a voice inside the administration for more-aggressive government action to bring down unemployment and, particularly, to address long-term joblessness.”

Krueger was the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy and Chief Economist of the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the first two years of the Obama administration. He was the Chief Economist at the U.S. Department of labour during the Clinton administration.

He is the author of such books as “What Makes a Terrorist: Economics and the Roots of Terrorism,” and “Myth and Measurement: The New Economics of the Minimum Wage,” and completed his Ph.D. at Harvard — where he published papers on unemployment and job creation with Larry Summers, Obama’s first director of the National Economic Council.

Krueger has also written extensively on the links between education and employment in the workforce.

In a statement, Obama said “as one of this country’s leading economists, Alan has been a key voice on a vast array of economic issues for more than two decades. Alan understands the difficult challenges our country faces, and I have confidence that he will help us meet those challenges as one of the leaders on my economic team.”

Obama is to formally announce his intent to nominate Krueger at an 11 a.m. press conference.

