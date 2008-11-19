New NYT Gadget Blog Sounds Good, Needs More Pictures

The New York Times (NYT) is taking on the likes of AOL’s (TWX) Engadget and Gawker Media’s Gizmodo with a new gadget-focused blog, Gadgetwise. Like its tech-focused sibling Bits, Gadgetwise reads smart. And assuming it stays fresh, it will keep near-top placement in our RSS reader.



But hey guys: How about some more photos? A good amount of Gizmodo’s attractiveness, attitude, and traffic comes from its art — both gorgeous gadget photo galleries and wacky captions.

We don’t expect the NYT’s scribes to goof off as much as Gizmodo’s. But in the case of this new T-Mobile digital picture frame — one of today’s launch posts — how about a single photo? (We’ve included one below.)

Either way, another smart move by the Times‘ digital division. Assuming it finds an audience, more of this, please.

