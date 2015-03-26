12 NYC restaurants Wall Street should absolutely check out this spring

Spring is almost upon NYC, which means foodies, step aside, Wall Street will be coming out in full force.
Prepare for a deluge as the luckiest of them depart Miami and return home to the city that never sleeps.
As for those that had to stay up north, they will finally be ending their hibernation just like the rest of us.
To welcome them, Business Insider has put together a list of 12 restaurants Wall Street must check out in order to refamiliarize themselves with these snow-free city streets.
Some are date spots (like Navy), some are potential client spots (like Irvington), and others are just in incredibly good time (like Belle Reve and Dirty French).
All of them have incredible food. But we’ve already said too much.
Last year hospitality firm Gerber Group gave Wall Street a gift -- The Roof at the Viceroy Hotel.
This year, they're bringing the magic to the first floor of the W Hotel Union Square with Irvington, a New American bar and restaurant with Mediterranean-influences, highlighting locally-sourced ingredients from the neighbouring Union Square Greenmarket, and freshly rotisserie roasted meats.
It's a chic house of meat (which is a sentence I've always dreamed of typing).
Bowery Meat Club was started by a bunch of guys who wanted to build a palace to all things steak, pork and fowl.
What say you, Wall Street?
Dirty French was one of the hottest openings of 2014 and its popularity has not abated. If you do manage to get a reservation, you'll enter a restaurant that has optimised opulence.
After all, it's a Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi project.
As Eater genius reviewer Ryan Sutton pointed out, two tables had to be pushed together so waiters could set down his steak. The fish ain't little either.
Sometimes, Wall Streeters need to remind themselves that NYC has edge. That's when, this spring, they need to head to East Village hot spot GG's.
Go for chef's table with full view of rotisserie and wood-fired oven, stay for the bottled cocktails -- like the Moscow Mule and Sparkling Manhattan.
Try ordering the Chicken Parm, by the way. It's not on the menu but it's a chef favourite.
Rotisserie Georgette started a bit of a trend in NYC -- something that only happens when something is so good people can't stop talking about it.
Once this place became a hot spot, everyone started putting chicken on a stick and slowly rotating spit.
So thank you, Rotisserie Georgette.
Oh. Do you not have a reservation? That's unfortunate. Perhaps consider picking up a sandwich at the nearest bodega because you will not be entering The Polo Bar.
If you do happen to gain entry, expect the food to live up to rave reviews, and a full-on scene of celebrities and NYC notables.
This is a Danny Meyer joint. The man brought us Shake Shack, Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern and other spots in NYC that are more institutions than restaurants.
Porchlight has an actual indoor porch and a New Orleans theme. Expect sazeracs, frog legs, and perfection.
Santina is also a Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi project.
Now where Carbone gives you red sauce, and Dirty French gives you excess, Santina gives you light, fresh Mediterranean fare.
Think an Italian seaside restaurant in NYC's trendy Meatpacking district where Lady Gaga might roll up in a party bus.
Belle Reve -- we can't say enough about the geniuses that put this Tribeca bar/restaurant together. They are the people that brought us internationally known NYC stalwarts Employees Only and Macao Trading Company.
If you don't know about either of them, know that the still always-packed Employees Only just celebrated its 10 year anniversary -- an amazing feat for a bar in this town.
What EO has gotten right, you will also find at Belle Reve. That means incredible food, thoughtful cocktails and a consistent party atmosphere that you might call a sophisticated rage. Go here.
Racines is a place where chefs go to eat, that's how you know it's got to be good. Another clue -- an outpost in Paris and popups wherever it wants.
The ingredients are seasonally driven, and the wine is organic. More surprisingly though, is that the food is reasonably priced. A chef's tasting will set you back $US75 and the most expensive entree is a $US35 hanger steak.
Navy is a low key, cosy date spot with killer food. Chef Camille Becerra also makes dreamy appearances on the restaurant's instagram feed.
Try the octopus, if you're into that.
The Hunt and Fish Club only opened in December, but already Page 6 has reported sightings of everyone from former NY Yankee Derek Jeter to hedge fund superstar Jim Chanos.
One of the co-owners of this Midtown steakhouse is SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, a man known for making a splash. That means you need to expect excess -- an excess of marble, excess of chandeliers, an excess of wine.
Our advice? Eat the popovers. They're addictive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.