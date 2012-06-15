New NYC Rules May Hose Digital Filmmakers, Journalists

Just as digital journalism and film-making really starts to gain momentum…New York wants to regulate it. The Mayor’s Office of Film, theatre, and Broadcasting is considering requiring any group of two or more people (i.e., reporter and interviewee) who want to use a camera in a public place for more than 30 minutes to get a (free) city permit and $1 million in liability insurance. The rule would also apply to any group of five or more people who plan to use a tripod in a public location for more than 10 minutes. An organisation called Picture New York Without Pictures of New York is fighting the change. More from The New York Times.



