New NSW Premier Vows To Continue Corruption Crackdown, Despite It Costing His Old Boss His Job

Mike Baird will be the new Premier of NSW. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The newly appointed Premier of NSW, Mike Baird, says he will be clamping down on lobbyists and political fundraisers, and how they operate in NSW, following the dramatic resignation of Barry O’Farrell.

The new NSW Premier said at Manly Beach today that NSW needs “the continued action that the government has taken – but taking it to a new level.

“The community wants to see further assurances and protections.”

Baird said he hopes to restore the public’s confidence in the government, saying people were “incredibly disappointed and shocked” at events of the Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry.

Baird also remained adamant the O’Farrell’s positive legacy will be continued.

“Much has been said in recent days about integrity in government and I say this: Barry O’Farrell is a man of integrity.

“But the public has spoken, they do have concerns, and in the days and weeks (to come) we will have more to say about additional measures to bring that confidence back in government.”

Prime Minister Tony Abbott yesterday congratulated Baird, saying he would be “a fine leader for NSW”.

