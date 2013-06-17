New NSA Leak Reveals US Spied On Russian President And Other Dignitaries At G20 Summit

American and British spying agencies were intercepting phone and internet data of foreign dignitaries attending the G20 Summit in 2009, according to The Guardian.



The paper revealed top-secret documents provided by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, which talked about “recent successes” in surveillance from GCHQ —Britain’s NSA equivalent.

From The Guardian:

There have often been rumours of this kind of espionage at international conferences, but it is highly unusual for hard evidence to confirm it and spell out the detail.

The documents reveal some surprising details, including the eavesdropping of Russian President Dmitry Medvedev phone calls, and monitoring of emails and calls from attending delegates’ Blackberrys. The spy agency also reportedly set up fake internet cafes to intercept emails and install software to record keystrokes.

