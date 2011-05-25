Here's Everything New With The "Simple Touch" Nook Reader (It's Pretty Cool)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Barnes & Noble unveiled it’s new touchscreen Nook reader today.The second Nook is targeted to people who want to focus completely on reading, while the Nook colour will be available for those who want a rich tablet experience.



We got some quick hands-on time with the Nook at the launch event this morning. It definitely feels great to hold, and they touchscreen is very accurate.

The Nook will cost $139 and is available for pre-order now. (It will ship early next month.)

In the meantime, we gathered all the best new features of the Nook for you here.

