Here's Everything New With The "Simple Touch" Nook Reader (It's Pretty Cool)

Barnes & Noble unveiled it’s new touchscreen Nook reader today.The second Nook is targeted to people who want to focus completely on reading, while the Nook colour will be available for those who want a rich tablet experience.

We got some quick hands-on time with the Nook at the launch event this morning. It definitely feels great to hold, and they touchscreen is very accurate.

The Nook will cost $139 and is available for pre-order now. (It will ship early next month.)

In the meantime, we gathered all the best new features of the Nook for you here.

Touchscreen and only one button

Barnes & Noble decided to forgo a physical keyboard and make the Nook a touchscreen device instead. All you'll find is the 'Nook' button, which activates the device and takes you to the home screen. Everything else, is touch.

Cheaper price point

The new Nook will cost $139. The old models will sell fro $119 (Wi-Fi) and $169 (3G) while supplies last.

Two months of battery life

Under normal use, which Barnes & Nobles considers to be about an hour of reading per day, the Nook's battery will last two months. That's about twice the Kindle's battery life. The battery is built in, so there's no way for users to replace it. But that shouldn't matter since the battery is likely to outlast the device itself.

6-inch screen and 7.5 ounces

The Nook is small and light. It easily fits in the palm of your hand. There's a 6-inch screen with E-Ink display and the device only weighs 7.5 ounces.

No 3G version

Barnes & Noble decided a Wi-Fi-only version of the Nook was the best bet. Since the company learned most people use Wi-Fi to get content on their e-readers, this will be the only version of the Nook you get.

No ads

Barnes & Noble CEO William Lynch was very clear. There will be no ads on the Nook, unlike its rival Kindle.

Better E-Ink performance

One of the biggest annoyances with E-Ink displays is the page turns. Barnes & Noble says the new Nook has 80% less flashing between pages compared to other e-readers. There's also a 'Fast Page' scroller that lets you quickly slide to the desired page.

Social reading

The Nook has a built-in social feature called Nook Friends. Users can see what their friends are reading, get recommendations, and lend books to each other.

Screen savers with personal photos

Nook users can transfer photos to their reader and use them as screensavers.

Expandable memory

It runs Android, but no apps

The Nook runs Android 2.1, but will not have access to apps. Barnes & Noble wants this device to be a reader and a reader only. (But we're guessing it's only a matter of time before someone hacks the Nook to run apps.)

What about the competition?

