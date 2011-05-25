Here's Everything New With The "Simple Touch" Nook Reader (It's Pretty Cool)

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Barnes & Noble unveiled it’s new touchscreen Nook reader today.The second Nook is targeted to people who want to focus completely on reading, while the Nook colour will be available for those who want a rich tablet experience.
We got some quick hands-on time with the Nook at the launch event this morning. It definitely feels great to hold, and they touchscreen is very accurate.
The Nook will cost $139 and is available for pre-order now. (It will ship early next month.)
In the meantime, we gathered all the best new features of the Nook for you here.
Barnes & Noble decided to forgo a physical keyboard and make the Nook a touchscreen device instead. All you'll find is the 'Nook' button, which activates the device and takes you to the home screen. Everything else, is touch.
The new Nook will cost $139. The old models will sell fro $119 (Wi-Fi) and $169 (3G) while supplies last.
Under normal use, which Barnes & Nobles considers to be about an hour of reading per day, the Nook's battery will last two months. That's about twice the Kindle's battery life. The battery is built in, so there's no way for users to replace it. But that shouldn't matter since the battery is likely to outlast the device itself.
The Nook is small and light. It easily fits in the palm of your hand. There's a 6-inch screen with E-Ink display and the device only weighs 7.5 ounces.
Barnes & Noble decided a Wi-Fi-only version of the Nook was the best bet. Since the company learned most people use Wi-Fi to get content on their e-readers, this will be the only version of the Nook you get.
Barnes & Noble CEO William Lynch was very clear. There will be no ads on the Nook, unlike its rival Kindle.
One of the biggest annoyances with E-Ink displays is the page turns. Barnes & Noble says the new Nook has 80% less flashing between pages compared to other e-readers. There's also a 'Fast Page' scroller that lets you quickly slide to the desired page.
The Nook has a built-in social feature called Nook Friends. Users can see what their friends are reading, get recommendations, and lend books to each other.
Nook users can transfer photos to their reader and use them as screensavers.
The Nook runs Android 2.1, but will not have access to apps. Barnes & Noble wants this device to be a reader and a reader only. (But we're guessing it's only a matter of time before someone hacks the Nook to run apps.)
