New Nokia CEO Channels Steve Ballmer, Chants "Developers, Developers, Developers"

Nokia’s new CEO, former Microsoft exec Stephen Elop, closed out the company’s Nokia World conference by channeling his former boss, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.



Specifically, he referenced one of Ballmer’s most infamous speeches — thankfully, without sweating as much.

“At Microsoft, my supervisor, Mr. Ballmer, had a saying. And that saying was made very famous on YouTube and a variety of other places, and the saying was this: ‘Developers, developers, developers’.”

But as this video from Engadget shows, Elop doesn’t do Ballmer’s chant any justice. Watch it, and then watch the famous Ballmer freak-out remix below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.