The latest NOAA projection map is out. Amazingly (?) there’s still no sign of a direct hit on Louisiana, but look what’s happening on the Western edge of the slick, where a big block seems to be curling around the tip of Louisiana. It’s ominous, to say the least.



Photo: NOAA

