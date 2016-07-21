Nintendo's next console is 'really great,' according to the CEO behind 'Assassin's Creed'

A major CEO in the video game world has seen Nintendo’s new console, codenamed “NX.”

The verdict? It’s “really great.”

According to a transcription by IGN, Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, which makes games like “Assassin’s Creed” and “Watch Dogs,” said the following during an earnings call with investors:

“What we have seen is really great. We think having a new machine coming is going to help the industry to continue to grow, and to take lots more casual players back to the industry.”

Nintendo The other major game coming to NX in March 2017 is ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.’

Ubisoft is currently developing “Just Dance 2017” for the NX, so its developers have certainly spent a good amount of time with the console (in one form or another) already.

Unsurprisingly, Guillemot’s comments indicate that the NX, whatever it may be, will likely attempt to emulate the success of the wildly popular Wii console, which succeeded largely because of its appeal to casual and hardcore gamers alike.

That’s because Nintendo’s current console, the Wii U, has not sold nearly as well as was initially expected. In four years, it’s only sold about 13 million units — this was quite a disappointment for everyone at Nintendo, especially since some expected it would sell 100 million units.

If 13 million sounds like a lot, compare it to the PlayStation 4, which has sold 40 million units since its launch in 2013. That’s a full year after Nintendo released the Wii U.

USPTO The above is from a patent Nintendo filed, which some are speculating might be the controller for the NX.

But Nintendo seems to be taking the Wii U’s failure to heart: All signs are pointing towards the NX being a major change — it might even have old-school cartridges instead of discs.

This isn’t the first time someone at Ubisoft has spoke highly of the upcoming console, either. In late June, Alain Corre said, “We have done a lot of products and successes with Nintendo in the past, and we believe that the NX will recapture a lot the lapsed Wii players. So we will see when they release it, but we are confident.”

We’re just ready to finally see what this thing looks like. Please, Nintendo?

