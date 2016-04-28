Nintendo's next two iPhone games will be from popular franchises

Nintendo Fire Emblem Fates for Nintendo’s 3DS.

After Nintendo revealed its first iPhone game, MiiTomo, officially crossed 10 million downloads, the company announced on Wednesday that its next two smartphone games would be entries in the Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing series.

Details on the two games are sparse, but Nintendo said that the Fire Emblem title would be “more accessible” than those found on the “dedicated gaming systems.” They also revealed that the Animal Crossing title coming to smartphones would be “connected with the world of Animal Crossing for dedicated gaming systems.” And by playing both “users will find increased enjoyment.”

Nintendo’s first foray into smartphone games, “MiiTomo,” was part game, part social network, but Nintendo has put any fears to rest that these new titles will tow a similar line, saying:

Compared to Miitomo, they have more prominent game elements, and the game content will tie closely into Nintendo’s dedicated games business. Nintendo will provide more details about these applications closer to their launch period, and aims to have multiple types of apps that appeal to different audiences and different groups of players.

Both of these games will be released in the fall on iPhone, and will be created in conjunction with DeNA, a Japanese smartphone game maker Nintendo partnered with last year. The terms of the partnership are to deliver five games by 2017, and they’re on pace to make that happen.

Nintendo has also revealed that its next-generation game console, codenamed the “NX,” will launch in March 2017.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: Clever ways to reuse your old iPod



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.