LEAKED: Here's Your Closest Look Yet At Google's Next Android Tablet

Google is expected to announce its newest Android tablet, the second-generation Nexus 7, this week.



In the meantime, we’ve already seen several leaks of the device. The latest comes from the anonymous @evleaks on Twitter, who consistently obtains accurate images of gadgets before they come out.

This leak matches a video we saw last week of the new 7-inch tablet. It looks like Google has tapped hardware manufacturer Asus once again to make its tablet.

Google is holding a press event on June 24 in San Francisco where Android boss Sundar Pichai is expected to unveil the new Nexus 7. In the meantime, here’s the new leaked image:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.