The First Review Of Google's New Tablet Says It's Better Than The iPad Mini

The Verge’s David Pierce is in love with Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet.



Just two days after the big announcement, Pierce argues that the Nexus 7 crushes Apple’s iPad Mini for several reasons:

He says the display is much better and sharper than the iPad Mini’s display. It’s perfect for movies and games.

The speakers are louder and have stereo sound.

Battery life is excellent. It can go all day with 75% to spare.

It’s $100 cheaper than the iPad Mini.

Look out for our full review of Google’s Nexus 7 next week.

