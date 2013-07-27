The First Review Of Google's New Tablet Says It's Better Than The iPad Mini

The Verge’s David Pierce is in love with Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet.
Just two days after the big announcement, Pierce argues that the Nexus 7 crushes Apple’s iPad Mini for several reasons:
- He says the display is much better and sharper than the iPad Mini’s display. It’s perfect for movies and games.
- The speakers are louder and have stereo sound.
- Battery life is excellent. It can go all day with 75% to spare.
- It’s $100 cheaper than the iPad Mini.
Look out for our full review of Google’s Nexus 7 next week.
