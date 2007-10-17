New News Corp. HQ? Maybe

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. may move from its midtown HQ on Sixth Avenue to to a new site on the West Side rail yards, the NY Observer reports. This isn’t imminent,, since right now the rail yards are literally…rail yards; their owner, the MTA, has yet to pick a developer for the site. Think 2015.

NWS has signed on with developer Related Companies, but there’s at least one other media company eyeing the property: Conde Nast is interested in moving from its Times Square location if their current landlord Douglas Durst wins his bid for the site. NY Observer

