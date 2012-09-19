Twitter Just Went Through A Massive Overhaul—Here's Your First Look

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo unveiled a new design for its entire platform on the Today Show. Twitter focused on revamping its iPad, iPhone, and Android apps in addition to its website.Twitter.com’s new changes borrow heavily from Facebook, adding a cover photo for profiles, a photo stream, and a useful discover tab.



It seems like Facebook’s cover photo, the large photo that appears behind your profile photo, appears to be the new standard for social media sites. Google+ recently added cover photos after Facebook did.

The changes to the Twitter mobile apps aren’t drastic, but they do add a lot of functionality. Now, the iPad app looks a lot like the on iPhone. (Jay Yarow is not a fan.)

Overall we were impressed with the experience and can’t wait to see how much better things get after we spend more time with the new Twitter.

