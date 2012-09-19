Twitter Just Went Through A Massive Overhaul—Here's Your First Look

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo unveiled a new design for its entire platform on the Today Show. Twitter focused on revamping its iPad, iPhone, and Android apps in addition to its website.Twitter.com’s new changes borrow heavily from Facebook, adding a cover photo for profiles, a photo stream, and a useful discover tab.

It seems like Facebook’s cover photo, the large photo that appears behind your profile photo, appears to be the new standard for social media sites. Google+ recently added cover photos after Facebook did.

The changes to the Twitter mobile apps aren’t drastic, but they do add a lot of functionality. Now, the iPad app looks a lot like the on iPhone. (Jay Yarow is not a fan.)

Overall we were impressed with the experience and can’t wait to see how much better things get after we spend more time with the new Twitter.

First we started off by checking out Twitter's website. The new Twitter places emphasis on the profile. Users can edit a cover photo to give their profile personality.

Next we moved on to Twitter's new iPad app. Tap to open.

When we opened the app we were brought straight into our Home feed.

Mentions look the same. One new thing we noticed was the Interactions and Mentions tabs at the top. Mentions just show you who tags your Twitter name. Interactions show you things like new followers and tweets people favourite.

We love the new discover tab. It's a great way to stay on top of stories our friends are sharing.

Farther down the Discover tab we were able to find trending topics, suggested followers, and categories.

Expanded tweets remain pretty much unchanged.

Besides viewing a tweet, writing a tweet remains the same.

Here is our profile. Twitter has made it very easy to make changes from inside the app.

Next, select Cover. A menu will come up where you can choose a photo from your device's camera roll.

Here's our new cover photo. Besides photos, the new Twitter also makes it easy to manage multiple accounts.

Here is another view of a profile. Shared images are highlighted in the photo stream below.

Now onto the iPhone app. Tap to open.

We were greeted with a Welcome screen.

The Home stream remains relatively unchanged.

Here's the Interactions and Mentions page.

The Discover tab is similar to the iPad. It allows you to easily interact with links that are shared by people you follow.

Here is our profile on the iPhone. The cover image really makes the new Twitter look like Google+ and Facebook.

