47 new TV shows coming in the next year that just got announced

Richard Foreman/FOX From left, Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star on Fox’s remake of ‘Lethal Weapon.’

Right now in network TV it’s time to kick out the old and pray that the new catches on.

The broadcast networks are unveiling their new series for the 2016-2017 seasons this week in an annual event known as upfronts.

At upfronts, the networks present their fall schedules and upcoming new shows to advertisers in order to entice them to spend their commercial dollars.

This year’s fleet of new shows has several name actors attached, including Geena Davis, Kiefer Sutherland, Queen Latifah, Dermot Mulroney, and Jennifer Beals.

There’s also a host of remakes, sequels, and spin-offs, ranging from Fox’s “The Exorcist” and “Lethal Weapon” to CBS’s “MacGyver” and NBC’s “Emerald City.”

Here are the new shows that have just been picked up by the networks:

Note: updated as networks announce decisions and release photos and trailers.

'24: Legacy' (Fox) Ray Mickshaw/FOX Corey Hawkins. Stars: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears, Dan Bucatinsky, Anna Diop, Ashley Thomas, Charlie Hofheimer, Coral Pena, and Sheila Vand. Network synopsis: The series chronicles an adrenaline-fuelled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on US soil -- in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series. Expected premiere: After the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5, then at its normal time Mondays at 8 p.m., midseason 2017 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='sOWpUB_Xdqs' size='xlarge' align='center') 'APB' (Fox) Chuck Hodes / FOX Justin Kirk and Caitlin Stacey. Stars: Justin Kirk, Natalie Martinez, Ernie Hudson, Taylor Handley, Caitlin Stasey, Tamberla Perry, and Eric Winter. Network synopsis: After billionaire engineer Gideon Reeves (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk, 'Tyrant,' 'Weeds') witnesses his best friend's murder, he takes over Chicago's troubled 13th District and reboots it as a private police force, challenging the district -- including an ambitious, street-smart cop (Natalie Martinez, 'Kingdom,' 'Under the Dome') -- to rethink everything about the way they fight crime. Expected premiere: Mondays at 9 p.m., midseason Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='bsbVnrOkcr8' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Lethal Weapon' (Fox) Richard Foreman/FOX From left, Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford. Stars: Damon Wayans, Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, Kevin Rahm, and Keesha Sharp. Network synopsis: Based on the hit movie franchise of the same name, 'Lethal Weapon' follows iconic cop duo Riggs and Murtaugh as they work a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles. From the moment the brash and impulsive Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford, 'Rectify') meets prudent, by-the-book Roger Murtaugh (Emmy Award nominee Damon Wayans, Sr., 'My Wife and Kids,' 'In Living Colour'), it seems as if this partnership is doomed. But after their first case together, both realise this arrangement might just work out after all -- but only if Riggs doesn't get them killed first. Expected premiere: Wednesdays at 8 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='cXZdEmvcFdU' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Making History' (Fox) Qantrell Colbert/FOX From left, Adam Pally and Yassir Lester Stars: Adam Pally, Leighton Meester, and Yassir Lester. Network synopsis: The new comedy follows three friends from two different centuries as they try to balance the thrill of time travel with the mundane concerns of their everyday lives. Expected premiere: Sundays at 8:30 p.m., midseason 2017 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='Z-TVyOqCkr0' size='xlarge' align='center') 'The Exorcist' (Fox) Chuck Hodes/FOX Geena Davis and Alfonso Herrera. Stars: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Geena Davis, Brianne Howey, Hannah Kasulka, and Kurt Egyiawan. Network synopsis: Widely regarded as the greatest horror movie ever made, Academy Award-nominated 'The Exorcist' terrified audiences around the world. Now, more than four decades later, 'The Exorcist' returns as a contemporary psychological TV thriller following two very different priests tackling one family's case of terrifying demonic possession. Expected premiere: Fridays at 9 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='5NH3ffAp9aA' size='xlarge' align='center') 'The Mick' (Fox) Fox From left, Jack Stanton and Kaitlin Olson. Stars: Kaitlin Olson, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez, and Susan Park. Network synopsis: A no-holds-barred single-camera comedy that follows Mackenzie, aka 'Mickey' (Kaitlin Olson, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'), a brash, two-bit hustler from Rhode Island who must assume guardianship of her sister's three high-maintenance children. As irresponsible as Mickey has been her entire life, she may discover that responsibility isn't the buzzkill she always thought it would be. Expected premiere: Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., midseason Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='MQ6Jg5i_pqc' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Pitch' (Fox) Ray Mickshaw / FOX From left, Dan Lauria, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Kylie Bunbury. Stars: Kylie Bunbury, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Ali Larter, Mark Consuelos, Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Meagan Holder, and Tim Jo. Network synopsis: From executive producer Dan Fogelman ('Crazy, Stupid, Love.'), 'Pitch' is the dramatic and emotional story of Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury, 'Under The Dome'), who becomes the first woman to play Major League Baseball -- under the glare of a white-hot media spotlight. Expected premiere: Tuesdays at 9 p.m., spring 2017 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='k0wLCGwYZ3g' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Prison Break' (Fox) -- Continuation Fox Dominic Purcell, left, and Wentworth Miller. Stars: Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar, Mark Feuerstein, Augustus Prew, Rick Yune, Inbar Lavi, and Paul Adelstein. Network synopsis: When clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller, 'The Loft') may be alive, his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell, 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'), reunites with Michael's wife, Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies, 'Colony,' 'The Walking Dead'), and Fox River State Penitentiary's most notorious escapees to engineer the series' biggest breakout ever. Expected premiere: Thursdays at 9 p.m., midseason Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='x9T-9fZn_oA' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Son of Zorn' (Fox) Fox From left, Tim Meadows, Cheryl Hines, and Zorn (voiced by Jason Sudeikis). Stars: Jason Sudeikis, Johnny Pemberton, Cheryl Hines, Tim Meadows, and Artemis Pebdani. Network synopsis: Featuring the voice of Jason Sudeikis ('Horrible Bosses,' 'We're the Millers'), 'Son of Zorn' follows an animated warrior from a faraway island in the Pacific Ocean, who returns to Orange County, California, to win back his live-action ex-wife (Cheryl Hines, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm') and teenage son (Johnny Pemberton, '21 Jump Street'). Expected premiere: Sundays at 8:30 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='kPnlQTi8heM' size='xlarge' align='center') 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (Fox) Steve Wilkie/FOX From left, Reeve Carne, Annaleigh Ashford, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, and Christina Milian. Stars: Laverne Cox, Tim Curry, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, Reeve Carney, Christina Milian, Annaleigh Ashford, Adam Lambert, Staz Nair, Ben Vereen, and Ivy Levan. Network synopsis: A brand-new imagining of the cult-classic midnight movie 40 years in the making. Sweethearts Janet (Victoria Justice, 'Victorious') and Brad (Ryan McCartan, 'Liv & Maddie,' 'Heathers the Musical') stumble upon flirtatious mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter's (Emmy Award-nominated actress Laverne Cox, 'Orange is the New Black') bizarre abode during his annual Transylvanian science convention. Expected premiere: October 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='outmDIi29Bo' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Shots Fired' (Fox) Fox Stephan James and Sanaa Lathan. Stars: Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss, Stephen Moyer, Tristan Wilds, Aisha Hinds, Will Patton, Conor Leslie, Clare-Hope Ashitey, and DeWanda Wise. Network synopsis: A compelling event series examining the dangerous aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small Southern town. Expected premiere: Wednesdays at 8 p.m., spring 2017 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='1RmkAihHeJg' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Star' (Fox) Fox From left, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O'Grady. Stars: Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O'Grady. Network synopsis: Three talented singers (newcomers Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O'Grady) desperate for a new start and with ambitions of stardom navigate the cutthroat music business on their road to success. Expected premiere: Wednesdays at 9 p.m., midseason. Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='T2snL9QUIZI' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Better Late Than Never' (NBC) NBCUniversal From left, Terry Bradshaw, William Shatner, Jeff Dye, Henry Winkler, and George Foreman. Stars: Terry Bradshaw, William Shatner, Jeff Dye, Henry Winkler, and George Foreman. Network synopsis: Based on a popular Korean format, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy/reality show follows cultural icons Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman on their greatest adventure yet. Deciding it's better late than never, these four national treasures embark on the journey of a lifetime, travelling across Asia on their own with no schedule and no itinerary. The only help will come from Jeff Dye, a young tech-savvy comedian with an agenda of his own and who isn't above leading the men offtrack. Each stop is packed with hilarious cultural experiences, heartwarming spectacles, and unexpected twists as our legends take on this unforgettable adventure. Expected premiere: Summer 2016 'The Blacklist: Redemption' (NBC) Virginia Sherwood/NBC Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen and Famke Janssen as Susan 'Scottie' Hargrave. Stars: Famke Janssen, Ryan Eggold, Edi Gathegi, and Tawny Cypress. Network synopsis: In this spinoff of NBC's series, undercover operative Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) joins forces with Susan 'Scottie' Hargrave (Famke Janssen), the brilliant and cunning chief of Grey Matters, a covert mercenary organisation that solves problems governments don't dare touch. While on the hunt for Liz's attacker, Tom secretly discovered that Scottie is actually his biological mother. Now, as they team up to employ their unique skills and resources in a dangerous world of deadly criminals, Tom begins his own covert mission to find out more about his shadowy past. Expected premiere: Midseason 'Chicago Justice' (NBC) Matt Dinerstein/NBC From left, Philip Winchester as Peter Stone and Carl Weathers as Mark Jeffries. Stars: Philip Winchester, Carl Weathers, Nazneen Contractor, Joelle Carter, and Ryan-James Hatanaka. Network synopsis: Powerhouse creator Dick Wolf delivers a captivating new instalment to the hit Chicago franchise. Just like their brethren in the Chicago P.D., the State's Attorney's dedicated team of prosecutors and investigators navigate heated city politics and controversy head-on while fearlessly pursuing justice. As they take on the city's high stakes and often media-frenzied cases, they must balance public opinion, power struggles within the system and their unwavering passion for the law. It all starts with a gut-wrenching case when one of Chicago's finest is shot in the line of duty. Expected premiere: Sundays, midseason 2016 'Emerald City' (NBC) Michael Muller/NBC Adria Arjona as Dorothy Gale and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Lucas. Stars: Vincent D'Onofrio, Adria Arjona, Ana Ularu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jordan Loughran, Gerran Howell, Mido Hamada, Joely Richardson, Isabel Lucas, Stefanie Martini, Suan-Li Ong, Florence Kasumba, and Roxy Sternberg. Network synopsis: In the blink of a tornado's eye, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) and a K9 police dog are swept into a world far removed from our own -- a mystical land of competing realms, lethal warriors, dark magic, and a bloody battle for supremacy. This is Oz completely reimagined -- a place where familiar characters show up in fresh, unexpected ways, and where an unsuspecting young woman holds the fate of kingdoms in her hands. As Dorothy navigates this dangerous world and uncovers her true destiny, we'll see there's no place like … Oz. Expected premiere: Midseason 'First Dates' (NBC) NBC Stars: TBA Network synopsis: From executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, narrated by Drew Barrymore and based on the hit UK format, this new series offers a voyeuristic look at a variety of real first dates happening throughout one night at the same restaurant in Chicago. The daters are of all ages, backgrounds, and from across the US. The audience will be along for the ride in a refreshingly authentic viewing experience that plays like a real-life romantic comedy. At the end of each episode, we will find out if the participants want to see each other again for a second date or if they head back to love's drawing board. Expected premiere: Midseason 'The Good Place' (NBC) Justin Lubin/NBC From left, Kristen Bell as Eleanor, and Ted Danson as Michael. Stars: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D'Arcy Carden. Network synopsis: A smart, unique new comedy that follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, 'House of Lies,' 'Veronica Mars'), an ordinary woman who, through an extraordinary string of events, enters the afterlife where she comes to realise that she hasn't been a very good person. With the help of her wise newfound afterlife mentor (Ted Danson, 'Bored to Death,' 'Cheers'), she's determined to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome (or at least the pretty good) person within. Expected premiere: Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='UMf24rEsMOs' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Great News' (NBC) Eric Liebowitz/NBC From left, Briga Heelan as Katie, and Andrea Martin as Carol. Stars: Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell, Kimrie Lewis-Davis, John Michael Higgins, and Horatio Sanz. Network synopsis: Getting along with some colleagues can be rough, but working with your mum? That's a whole other story. When Katie, an up-and-coming news producer, finds out her overbearing mum (Andrea Martin, 'SCTV,' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding') has rejoined the workforce as an intern at the station where Katie works, it might just be the worst news ever. But, with her biggest cheerleader at her side, Katie might finally get the recognition she deserves. The laughs hit close to home in this new office comedy from executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and the producers of '30 Rock.' Expected premiere: Mondays at 10 p.m., fall 2016 'Marlon' (NBC) Tyler Golden/NBC From left, Essence Atkins as Ashley, Marlon Wayans as Marlon, Amir O'Neil as Zackery, Notlim Taylor as Marley. Stars: Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Notlim Taylor, Amir O'Neil, Bresha Webb, and Diallo Riddle. Network synopsis: Loosely inspired by the real life of star Marlon Wayans ('In Living Colour,' 'Scary Movie'), this update to the classic family comedy centres on a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife. While his misguided fatherly advice, unstoppable larger-than-life personality, and unpredictable internet superstardom might get in the way sometimes, for Marlon family really always does come first -- even if he's the biggest kid of all. Expected premiere: Midseason 'Midnight, Texas' (NBC) NBC Shannon Lorance as Aubrey and Francois Arnaud as Manfred. Stars: François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Sarah Ramos, Peter Mensah, Yul Vazquez, and Sean Bridgers. Network synopsis: From Niels Arden Oplev, the director of 'Mr. Robot,' and based on the book series from author Charlaine Harris ('True Blood'), comes a journey into a remote Texas town where no one is who they seem. From vampires and witches to psychics and hit men, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different. As the town members fight off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, ever suspicious cops, and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form a strong and unlikely family. Expected premiere: Midseason 'Powerless' (NBC) Chris Large/NBC From left, Danny Pudi as Teddy, Vanessa Hudgens as Emily, and Christina Kirk as Jackie. Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, and Christina Kirk. Network synopsis: In the first comedy series set in the universe of DC Comics, Vanessa Hudgens ('Grease Live,' 'High School Musical') plays Emily, a spunky young insurance adjuster specializing in regular-people coverage against damage caused by the crime-fighting superheroes. It's when she stands up to one of these larger-than-life figures (after an epic battle messes with her commute) that she accidentally becomes a cult 'hero' in her own right … even if it's just to her group of lovably quirky coworkers. Now, while she navigates her normal, everyday life against an explosive backdrop, Emily might just discover that being a hero doesn't always require superpowers. Expected premiere: Midseason 'Taken' (NBC) Jeff Riedel/NBC Jennifer Beals as Christina Hart and Clive Standen as Bryan Mills. Stars: Clive Standen, Jennifer Beals, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Gaius Charles, Michael Irby, James Landry Hébert, and Jose Pablo Cantillo. Network synopsis: From executive producer Luc Besson ('Taken,' 'The Fifth Element') comes a thriller that follows the origin story of younger, hungrier former Green Beret Bryan Mills (Clive Standen, 'Vikings') as he deals with a personal tragedy that shakes his world. As he fights to overcome the incident and exact revenge, Mills is pulled into a career as a deadly CIA operative, a job that awakens his very particular, and very dangerous set of skills. In 30 years, this character becomes the Bryan Mills character from the 'Taken' films. Expected premiere: Mondays at 10 p.m., midseason 2016 'This Is Us' (NBC) Ron Batzdorff/NBC Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack. Stars: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Ron Cephas Jones. Network synopsis: This refreshingly honest and provocative series follows a unique ensemble whose paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways. We find several of them share the same birthday, and so much more than anyone would expect. From the writer and directors of 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' comes a dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know. Expected premiere: Tuesdays at 9 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='rfUiKg28r_M' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Timeless' (NBC) Joe Lederer/NBC From left, Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston, Paterson Joseph as Connor Mason, and Matt Lanter as Wyatt Logan. Stars: Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey, and Claudia Doumit. Network synopsis: From Eric Kripke ('Revolution,' 'Supernatural'), Shawn Ryan ('The Shield') and the producers of 'The Blacklist' comes this thrilling action-adventure series in which a mysterious criminal steals a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. Our only hope is an unexpected team: A scientist, soldier, and history professor who must use the machine's prototype to travel back in time to critical events. While they must make every effort not to affect the past themselves, they must also stay one step ahead of this dangerous fugitive. Can this handpicked team uncover the mystery behind it all and end his destruction before it's too late? Expected premiere: Mondays at 10 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='4glJzvUunOE' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Trial & Error' (NBC) Tyler Golden/NBC From left, Nicholas D'Agosto as Josh, John Lithgow as Larry, and Krysta Rodriguez as Summer. Stars: John Lithgow, Nicholas D'Agosto, Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, and Krysta Rodriguez. Network synopsis: In this outrageous fish-out-of-water comedy, bright-eyed New York lawyer Josh Segal heads to a tiny Southern town for his first big case. His mission? To defend an eccentric, 'rollercizing' poetry professor (John Lithgow, '3rd Rock From the Sun') accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife. Settling into his makeshift office behind a taxidermy shop and meeting his quirky team of local misfits, Josh suspects that winning his first big case will not be easy, especially when his client is always making himself look guilty. 'Making a Murderer' can be funny! Expected premiere: Midseason 'The Wall' (NBC) MJ Kim Chris Hardwick. Stars: Chris Hardwick Network synopsis: Packed with drama and action, this is a game that the entire family can root for together. Executive producer LeBron James presents a challenge infused with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, where regular people can achieve their dreams with one bounce of the ball. Hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick and set in a large glossy arena centering on the colossal 40-foot wall, the gameplay involves quick thinking, shrewd strategy, and a little luck. Played by contestant pairs, this is an unpredictable journey with giant swings of fortune and millions of dollars passing through the contestants' hands throughout the hour. Expected premiere: Midseason 'American Housewife' (ABC) ABC Katy Mixon. Stars: Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Johnny Sequoyah, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. Network synopsis: Katie Otto (Katy Mixon, 'Mike and Molly'), a confident, unapologetic, plump wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with 'perfect' mommies and their 'perfect' offspring. She lets us in on her deepest, most unfiltered thoughts through voiceover as the she lives her life as the second-fattest housewife in Westport. Expected premiere: Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='A9JRoZsnINw' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Conviction' (ABC) ABC Hayley Atwell as Hayes Morrison. Stars: Haley Atwell, Eddie Cahill, Shawn Ashmore, Merrin Dungey, Emily Kinney, Manny Montana, and Daniel di Tomasso. Network synopsis: Lawyer and former first daughter Hayes Morrison (Hayley Atwell, 'Marvel's Agent Carter') is about to accept a job offered from her sexy nemesis, New York District Attorney Wayne Wallis, to avoid jail time for cocaine possession and avoid hurting her mother's Senate campaign. Working with his team at the new Conviction Integrity Unit will let her use her brilliant mind to turn over cases where there is credible suspicion of wrongful conviction, and give her a chance to turn things around with her high-powered political family. Expected premiere: Mondays at 10 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='KJqg6J4JeLg' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Designated Survivor' (ABC) ABC Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman. Stars: Kiefer Sutherland, Natascha McElhone, Maggie Q, Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, and Tanner Buchanan. Network synopsis: Kiefer Sutherland ('24') returns to primetime in a conspiracy thriller as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who unexpectedly becomes president after a devastating attack on Washington. He will struggle to prevent the country and his own family from falling into chaos, as he is thrust into one of the most difficult presidencies in history. Expected premiere: Wednesdays at 10 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='N_f1v0Nx5Sw' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Downward Dog' (ABC) ABC From left, Ned as Martin and Allison Tolman as Nan. Stars: Allison Tolman, Lucas Neff, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Barry Rothbart, and Mo Collins. Network synopsis: Based on the web series, 'Downward Dog' is about a struggling millennial, Nan (Emmy nominated Allison Tolman, 'Fargo'), from the point of view of her lonely and philosophical dog, Martin. One session at obedience school already makes them realise that even at their worst, they may be the best thing for each other. Expected premiere: Midseason Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='M3_bDWTTLWc' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Imaginary Mary' (ABC) ABC Jenna Elfman as Alice. Stars: Jenna Elfman, Stephen Schneider, Rachel Dratch, Nicholas Coombe, Matreya Scarrwener, and Erica Tremblay. Network synopsis: Alice (Jenna Elfman, 'Dharma & Greg,' 'Friends With Benefits,' 'EDtv') is a fiercely independent career woman whose life is turned upside down when she meets the love of her life -- a divorced father with three kids. This triggers even more upheaval when the slightly unhinged imaginary friend she created as a child suddenly reappears to help her navigate the transition from single girl to a woman ready for a family. Expected premiere: Midseason Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='15vywGIjvPk' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Notorious' (ABC) ABC Piper Perabo as Julia and Daniel Sunjata as Jake. Stars: Piper Perabo, Daniel Sunjata, Sepideh Moafi, Kate Jennings Grant, Ryan Guzman, Kevin Zegers, J. August Richards, and Aimee Teegarden. Network synopsis: 'Notorious' is inspired by the true-life stories of famed criminal-defence lawyer Mark Geragos and cable-news producer Wendy Walker, who serve as executive producers. The series is a provocative look at the unique, sexy, and dangerous interplay of criminal law and the media. Expected premiere: Thursdays at 9 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='yZBP6wb3xmI' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Speechless' (ABC) ABC From left, Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy, John Ross Bowie, Minnie Driver, Micah Fowler, and Cedric Yarbrough. Stars: Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook, Micah Fowler, Kyla Kenedy, and Cedric Yarbrough. Network synopsis: Maya DiMeo (Minnie Driver, 'About a Boy,' 'The Riches,' 'Good Will Hunting') is a mum on a mission who will do anything for her husband, Jimmy, and kids Ray, Dylan, and JJ, her eldest son with special needs. As Maya fights injustices both real and imagined, the family works to make a new home for themselves and searches for just the right person to give JJ his 'voice.' Expected premiere: Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='4u55WK6AbaM' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Still Star-Crossed' (ABC) ABC From left, Wade Briggs, Lashana Lynch, and Sterling Sulieman. Stars: Wade Briggs, Anthony Head, Zuleikha Robinson, Lashana Lynch, Ebonee Noel, Sterling Sulieman, Medalion Rahimi, Grant Bowler, Susan Wooldridge, Torrance Coombs, and Dan Hildebrand. Network synopsis: This period drama from Shondaland picks up where the famous story of Romeo and Juliet ends, charting the treachery, palace intrigue, and ill-fated romances of the Montagues and Capulets in the wake of the young lovers' tragic fate. The series is based on the book by Melinda Taub. Expected premiere: Midseason 'Time After Time' (ABC) ABC/Bob D’Amico From left, Freddie Stroma as H.G. Wells and Josh Bowman as John Stevenson. Stars: Freddie Stroma, Josh Bowman, Genesis Rodriguez, and Regina Taylor. Network synopsis: Based on the novel and movie 'Time After Time,' executive producer/writer Kevin Williamson ('The Vampire Diaries,' 'Scream' franchise, 'Dawson's Creek') delivers a fantastical cat-and-mouse adventure through time when famed science-fiction writer H.G. Wells is transported to modern-day Manhattan in pursuit of Jack the Ripper. Once H.G. arrives in New York City, he finds a world he never thought possible and a young woman who captivates him. Expected premiere: Midseason Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='VN4C4Ar5BLo' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Bull' (CBS) David M. Russell/CBS Michael Weatherley and Geneva Carr. Stars: Michael Weatherley, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, and Chris Jackson. Network synopsis: Stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation. Expected premiere: Tuesdays at 9 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='cRbT53K9XZQ' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Doubt' (CBS) JoJo Whilden/CBS Katherine Heigl, left, and Laverne Cox. Stars: Katherine Heigl, Laverne Cox, Steven Pasquale, Dulé Hill, Dreama Walker, Kobi Libii, and Elliott Gould. Network synopsis: Stars Katherine Heigl as Sadie Ellis, a brilliant lawyer at a boutique firm who starts to fall for her charismatic client, an altruistic pediatric surgeon recently accused of murdering his girlfriend 24 years ago. Expected premiere: TBA 'The Great Indoors' (CBS) Cliff Lipson/CBS From left, Christine Ko, Shaun Brown, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Joel McHale, and Susannah Fielding. Stars: Joel McHale, Christine Ko, Shaun Brown, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Susannah Fielding. Network synopsis: Stars Joel McHale on a comedy about a renowned adventure reporter for an outdoor magazine who must adapt to the times when he becomes the desk-bound boss to a group of millennials in the magazine's digital department. In his new role, Jack reports to the founder's daughter, Brooke (Susannah Fielding). Expected premiere: Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='oIGqzXhqsqc' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Kevin Can Wait' (CBS) David Giesbrecht/CBS Erinn Hayes and Kevin James. Stars: Kevin James, Leonard Earl Howze, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright, Mary-Charles Jones, and James DiGiacomo. Network synopsis: Stars Kevin James as a newly retired police officer looking forward to spending carefree, quality time with his wife (Erinn Hayes) and three kids, only to discover he faces tougher challenges at home than he ever did on the streets. Expected premiere: Mondays at 8:30 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='RuNcS1-Xpxs' size='xlarge' align='center') 'MacGyver' (CBS) Ron P. Jaffe/CBS Lucas Till. Stars: Lucas Till and George Eads. Network synopsis: This reimagining of the classic series is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus 'Mac' MacGyver (Lucas Till) who creates a clandestine organisation within the US government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Under the aegis of the Department of External Affairs, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip. Expected premiere: Fridays at 8 p.m., fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='2pS39X658Vw' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Man With a Plan' (CBS) Darren Michaels/CBS Matt LeBlanc. Stars: Matt LeBlanc, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Jessica Chaffin, and Matt Cook. Network synopsis: Stars Matt LeBlanc on a comedy about a contractor who starts spending more time with his kids when his wife returns to work, and he discovers the truth every parent eventually realises: Their little angels are maniacs. Expected premiere: Mondays at 8:30 p.m., midseason 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='Sn5XHuGbYvY' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Pure Genius' (CBS) Sonja Flemming/CBS Augustus Prew, left, and Dermot Mulroney. Stars: Augustus Prew, Dermot Mulroney, Odette Annable, Reshma Shetty, Aaron Jennings, Ward Horton, and Brenda Song. Network synopsis: A cutting-edge medical drama about James Bell (Augustus Prew), a young Silicon Valley tech titan, who enlists Walter Wallace (Dermot Mulroney), a brilliant veteran surgeon with a controversial past, to run a state-of-the-art hospital with an ultramodern approach to medicine. Expected premiere: Thursdays at 10 p.m., midseason 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='Fx-5-t4Njlc' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Training Day' (CBS) Michael Yarish/CBS Justin Cornwell, left, and Bill Paxton. Stars: Justin Cornwell, Bill Paxton, Katrina Law, Drew Van Acker, Julie Benz, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Lex Scott Davis. Network synopsis: A crime drama that begins 15 years after the events of the feature film, starring Bill Paxton as Frank Rourke, a hardened, morally ambiguous detective for the LAPD, and Justin Cornwell as Kyle Craig, a young, idealistic officer tapped to go undercover as his trainee and spy on him. Expected premiere: TBA Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='qeoB3R1QteI' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Frequency' (The CW) Bettina Strauss/The CW Peyton List as Raimy. Stars: Peyton List, Mekhi Phifer, Riley Smith, Devin Kelley, Anthony Ruivivar, Daniel Bonjour, and Lenny Jacobson. Network synopsis: Detective Raimy Sullivan (Peyton List) has always wanted to prove that she is nothing like her father. In 1996, when Raimy was eight years old, NYPD Officer Frank Sullivan (Riley Smith) left Raimy and her mother, Julie (Devin Kelley), behind when he went deep undercover, got corrupted, and got himself killed. Or so the story has always gone. Few people knew about the secret undercover sting operation Frank was really charged with, led by Stan Moreno (Anthony Ruivivar), who has now risen to Deputy Chief of Police. Frank's former partner, Lieutenant Satch Reyna (Mekhi Phifer), is now Raimy's mentor and friend, and he has urged her to let go of the hurt and anger she still feels about Frank's disappearance and death, but the old pain still lingers. Raimy can barely bring herself to discuss Frank, even with her devoted boyfriend, Daniel (Daniel Bonjour), or her childhood friend, Gordo (Lenny Jacobson). Now, twenty years later, Raimy is stunned when a voice suddenly crackles through her father's old, long-broken ham radio -- it's Frank, somehow transmitting over the airwaves and through the decades from 1996. They're both shocked and confused, but Raimy shakes Frank to the core when she warns him that the secret sting he is undertaking will lead to his death. Armed with that knowledge, Frank survives the attempt on his life. But changing history has dramatically affected Raimy's life in the present -- and there have been tragic consequences. Separated by twenty years, father and daughter have reunited on a frequency only they can hear, but can they rewrite the story of their lives without risking everyone they love? Expected premiere: Wednesdays at 9 p.m., Fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='JUA-NT4ZzRg' size='xlarge' align='center') 'No Tomorrow' (The CW) Eddy Chen/The CW Joshua Sasse as Xavier and Tori Anderson as Evie. Stars: Tori Anderson, Jesse Rath, Amy Pietz, Joshua Sasse, Jonathan Langdon, and Sarayu Blue. Network synopsis: Evie Callahan (Tori Anderson), a risk-averse quality-control assessor, appreciates order. Whenever she's making a list, 'make a list' is both the first thing on it and the first thing crossed off. Such a regimented life has its drawbacks. Her on-again/off-again romance with the sweet, but soft-spoken Timothy (Jesse Rath) has sputtered out. Her career has stalled. Her boss, Deirdre (Amy Pietz), a petty tyrant with breath that could kill a plant, laughs off her ambitions. Then Evie meets charming, free-spirited Xavier Holliday (Joshua Sasse), and the attraction is immediate and electric. He brings a jolt of joyful, rollicking romance into her life. Xavier encourages Evie to carpe that diem, because it's more fun that way and because, well, the apocalypse is, you know, nigh. He believes humankind has a mere eight months and twelve days until a runaway asteroid smacks us all into stardust. That's why he made an Apocalyst -- a tally of every last thing he wants to do before the world goes kaput. So with the help of her friends -- Hank (Jonathan Langdon), a diehard conspiracy theorist, and Kareema (Sarayu Blue), a droll nihilist -- Evie must decide whether Xavier is certifiable and whether that even matters, if being with him means living her life more fully. Expected premiere: Tuesdays at 9 p.m., Fall 2016 Watch the trailer: (video provider='youtube' id='uMDybrIMMow' size='xlarge' align='center') 'Riverdale' (The CW) Archie Comics Stars: KJ Apa, Sarah Habel, Ashleigh Murray, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, and Madelaine Petsch. Network synopsis: As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the recent, tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom -- and nothing feels the same… Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer's events made him realise that he wants to pursue a career in music -- not follow in his dad's footsteps -- despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale's young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). Which means Archie doesn't have anyone who will mentor him -- certainly not singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who is only focused on her band, the soon-to-be-world-famous Pussycats. It's all weighing heavily on Archie's mind -- as is his fractured friendship with budding writer and fellow classmate Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Meanwhile, girl-next-door Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is anxious to see her crush Archie after being away all summer, but she's not quite ready to reveal her true feelings to him. And Betty's nerves -- which are hardly soothed by her overbearing mother Alice (Mädchen Amick) aren't the only thing holding her back. When a new student, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), arrives in town from New York with her mother Hermione (Marisol Nichols), there's an undeniable spark between her and Archie, even though Veronica doesn't want to risk her new friendship with Betty by making a play for Archie. And then there's Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch)... Riverdale's Queen Bee is happy to stir up trouble amongst Archie, Betty, and Veronica, but Cheryl is keeping secrets of her own. What, exactly, is she hiding about the mysterious death of her twin brother, Jason? Riverdale may look like a quiet, sleepy town, but there are dangers in the shadows... Expected premiere: Midseason

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.