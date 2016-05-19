Netflix has launched a new tool to show you how fast your internet really is

Netflix has released a new tool called Fast.com that shows you how fast your internet connection really is, whether you’re on mobile or broadband.

While there are a few websites that already do this, like Speedtest.net (which this site actually links to in case you’d like to compare results), Netflix’s pitch is that its tool is “ad free with a streamlined design that is quick and easy to understand.”

Here is the full blog post from Netflix’s David Fullagar:

Today we are launching fast.com, a simple-to-use website to help you see how fast your Internet connection is, whether on mobile or broadband, anywhere in the world. And like the Netflix service, it’s ad free with a streamlined design that is quick and easy to understand. We all want a faster, better Internet, yet Internet speeds vary greatly and can be affected by other users on your network or congestion with your Internet service provider. When you’re experiencing streaming issues, fast.com allows you to check the download speeds you’re getting from your Internet service provider. Using Netflix servers, fast.com works like other globally available tools including speedtest.net, and the results should be similar in most cases. This consumer speed test is different than our Netflix ISP Speed Index. Fast.com measures your personal Internet connection at any given time. The speed index measures average monthly speeds of actual Netflix streams during prime time hours. Like the cellular data controls we recently introduced, fast.com is another tool consumers can use for greater insight and control of their Internet service. Fast.com works in any country, and it is free for everyone — whether a Netflix member or not. Give it a try at fast.com.

