Netflix Is Testing A Cheaper Streaming Plan For New Subscribers

YouTube/Netflix Kevin Spacey in ‘House of Cards,’ a Netflix original series.

Netflix announced today a cheaper streaming plan just for new customers, according to Adweek.

For $US6.99 a month, subscribers can watch standard definition movies and TV shows on one device at one time. You won’t be able to watch anything in HD.

The same Adweek article mentions that this service will be extended to existing customers if it is successful.

Before this experiment began, the lowest streaming tier was $US7.99. This plan let customers stream in high-def to two devices.

Families could upgrade from this plan for $US11.99 a month and access up to four simultaneous streams.

Engadget confirms that this plan is live when they attempted to sign up for the service.

While the SD streaming tier is only a dollar cheaper, this is perfect for someone who may not own an HD TV or tablet. It’s probably best for people who want to just watch Netflix on their computers or smartphones.

