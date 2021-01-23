Netflix has announced 21 brand new shows coming out in 2021 (so far). See them all here.

Netflix Kim Lee and Christine Chiu in episode five of ‘Bling Empire.’

So far Netflix has announced 21 brand new TV shows slated to premiere in 2021.

Insider is keeping a running list of the confirmed shows and what we know about them so far.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix released more than 100 new TV shows in the last year, and has even more planned for 2021. So far, we know details on at least 13 upcoming series.

Insider will be tracking all the brand new shows coming to Netflix in this article as they’re announced. If you want a list of the best movies available to stream on the platform this month, read our picks here.

Keep reading to see all the brand new shows arriving on Netflix this year (in chronological order).

“Headspace Guide to Meditation” is a series made up of short, 20-minute episodes that showcase accessible “mindfulness techniques.”

Netflix A still from the animated series ‘Headspace Guide to Meditation.’

Synopsis: “Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe-former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app-takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.”

Premiere date: January 1, 2021

“History of Swear Words” is a documentary series that explores the origins of some of the most well-known expletives in the world.

Netflix Nic Cage is the host of ‘History of Swear Words’ on Netflix.

Synopsis: “‘History of Swear Words,’ hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.”

Premiere date: January 5, 2021

“Surviving Death” is a documentary series which investigates “the possibility of an afterlife.”

Netflix Libby Clark (a ‘trance healing medium and instructor’) in episode two ‘Surviving Death.’

Synopsis: “Over six episodes, ‘Surviving Death’ explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to-and even experienced-death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.”

Premiere date: January 6, 2021

“Lupin” is a new drama series that kicks off when future-thief Assane Diop’s father is dead after “being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.”

Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix Omar Sy stars in ‘Lupin.’

Synopsis: “Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.”

Premiere date: January 8, 2021

“Pretend It’s a City” is a limited docuseries about critic and writer Fran Lebowitz.

Netflix Fran Lebowitz in ‘Pretend It’s a City.’

Synopsis: “Wander the New York City streets and fascinating mind of wry writer, humorist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with Martin Scorsese.”

Premiere date: January 8, 2021

“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” is another documentary series, this time about a notorious Los Angeles murderer active in the summer of 1985.

Netflix Gil Carrillo (LA Sheriff and homicide detective) in episode four of ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.’

Synopsis: “Told through harrowing first-person interviews, gripping archival footage and spectacular original photography, this four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.”

Premiere date: January 13, 2021

“Bling Empire” is a new reality show about Los Angeles socialites.

Netflix Kim Lee and Christine Chiu in episode five of ‘Bling Empire.’

Synopsis: “‘Bling Empire’ follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and travelling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.”

Premiere date: January 15, 2020

“Daughter From Another Mother”/”Madre Solo Hay Dos” is a new Spanish original series about a switched-at-birth mistake.

Laura May/Netflix Netflix also lists the show title as ‘Daughter From Another Mother.’

Synopsis: “After realising their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single -and peculiar- family.”

Premiere date: January 20, 2021

“Fate: The Winx Saga” is a new live-action fantasy show based on a Nickelodeon animated series that originally premiered in 2004.

Jonathan Hession/Netflix Abigail Cowen as Bloom in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga.’

Synopsis: “‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

Premiere date: January 22, 2021

“50m2” is a new Turkish original drama series about a man with a mysterious criminal past.

Yigit Eken/Netflix Engin Ozturk stars in ’50m2.’

Synopsis: “Getting a second chance is easy, but making use of it is more difficult than one thinks. Gölge is doing the dirty work of Servet Nadir, whom he is raised by. He doesn’t remember anything about his childhood, but pursues a photograph that ties him to his past.”

Premiere date: January 27, 2021

“We Are: The Brooklyn Saints” is a new sports documentary series that follows a youth football program.

Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images A football on the field.

Synopsis: “‘We Are: The Brooklyn Saints,’ a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity.”

Premiere date: January 29, 2021

“Kid Cosmic” is a new animated original series about a young superhero.

Netflix The key artwork for ‘Kid Cosmic.’

Synopsis: “A boy’s superhero dreams come true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the day is harder than he imagined – and he can’t do it alone.”

Premiere date: February 2, 2021

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke costar in “Firefly Lane,” a new show based on a book by Kristin Hannah.

Netflix Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star as Tully and Kate in Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane.’

Synopsis: “Based on the New York Times bestselling book, ‘Firefly Lane’ is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.”

Premiere date: February 3, 2021

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” is a new docuseries that explores an infamous 2013 disappearance.

Netflix ‘Elisa Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.’

Synopsis: “For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case.”

Premiere date: February 10, 2021

“The Crew” is a comedy series starring Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief.

Netflix Kevin James plays a character with his same name in ‘The Crew.’

Synopsis: “When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernise the team.”

Premiere date: February 15, 2021

“Tribes of Europa” is a post-apocalyptic

Gordon Timpen/Netflix The stars of ‘Tribes of Europa.’

Synopsis: “2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe – Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.”

Premiere date: February 19, 2021

“Shadow and Bone” is a fantasy book series adaptation costarring Ben Barnes.

J. Kempin/Getty Images Ben Barnes (‘Westworld,’ ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’).

Synopsis: “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Premiere date: April 2021

“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” is another animated series that has a powerhouse voice cast.

Netflix The first look at ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation.’

Synopsis: “The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation,’ a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Behind Her Eyes” is a new drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Flatiron Books Simona Brown will star in ‘Behind Her Eyes.’

Synopsis: “Simona Brown plays Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David (Tom Bateman). Her life takes a strange turn when she later befriends his wife Adele (Eve Hewson), and she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems.”

Premiere date: TBA

“The Chair” is a new show starring Sandra Oh (who is also an executive producer on the series).

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Sandra Oh starred in Hulu’s ‘Killing Eve.’

Synopsis: “‘The Chair’ [is] a new six-episode dramedy about the Chair of an English department at a major university.”

Premiere date: TBA

“Ginny and Georgia” is a YA series helmed by showrunner Debra J. Fisher and first-time creator Sarah Lampert.

MediaPunch/AP Brianne Howey will star in Netflix’s ‘Georgia and Ginny.’

Synopsis: “Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they have never had … a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life … and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.”

Premiere date: TBA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.