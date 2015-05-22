Netflix is getting a new design next month -- here's what it looks like

Netflix is getting a new design for its streaming website that makes the browsing experience a lot more enjoyable. It’s expected to launch sometime in June.

For starters, Netflix is getting rid of its carousel browsing, dropping the slow-moving side scrolling in favour for a click-based browsing system that speeds up the experience and makes it a lot less frustrating to explore.

If you’ve forgotten what that carousel-style browsing looks like, here’s a reminder.

Currently, clicking on a Netflix title causes the episode to immediately start loading while it displays some summary information. And, if you wanted to explore the title further or select a specific episode you needed to hover your mouse over the title without clicking — which was usually hit or miss.

With the new design, clicking on a title won’t immediately cause your movie or TV show to start playing — instead you’ll be given the option to read about the show.

If you click the arrow, the title will expand to let you explore other episodes in the series, read a plot overview, check out related titles, and view information on the cast.

Netflix has begun rolling out the new interface to a small number of subscribers already, but if you’re not one of the lucky few you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks. Netflix confirmed to Business Insider that it’s “targeting mid-June” for the launch of the new design.

