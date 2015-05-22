Netflix is getting a new design next month -- here's what it looks like

Steven Tweedie

Netflix is getting a new design for its streaming website that makes the browsing experience a lot more enjoyable. It’s expected to launch sometime in June.

For starters, Netflix is getting rid of its carousel browsing, dropping the slow-moving side scrolling in favour for a click-based browsing system that speeds up the experience and makes it a lot less frustrating to explore.

If you’ve forgotten what that carousel-style browsing looks like, here’s a reminder.

Netflix GIFPlay GIFSteven Tweedie

Currently, clicking on a Netflix title causes the episode to immediately start loading while it displays some summary information. And, if you wanted to explore the title further or select a specific episode you needed to hover your mouse over the title without clicking — which was usually hit or miss.

With the new design, clicking on a title won’t immediately cause your movie or TV show to start playing — instead you’ll be given the option to read about the show.

Netflix new designNetflix

If you click the arrow, the title will expand to let you explore other episodes in the series, read a plot overview, check out related titles, and view information on the cast.

Netflix new designNetflix

Netflix has begun rolling out the new interface to a small number of subscribers already, but if you’re not one of the lucky few you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks. Netflix confirmed to Business Insider that it’s “targeting mid-June” for the launch of the new design.

