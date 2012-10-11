Choice For New NATO Intelligence Director In Afghanistan Confirms That Special Forces Will Stay For A While

Photo: Flickr/ISAFmedia

The new Director of Intelligence of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan has not been deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan over the past eleven years, Matthew M. Aid reports. The Pentagon has announced that Major General Gregg C. Potter will replace Major General Robert P. Ashley, Jr. as head of NATO intelligence in Afghanistan.



Aid notes that Maj. Gen. Potter’s only prior operational assignments overseas were in Bosnia in 1999-2000 with the 10th Mountain Division and then in Kosovo in 2001-2002 as commander of the 10th Mountain Division’s intelligence battalion.

But he did serve as the director of intelligence of U.S. Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from March 2007 to January 2009.

Given that another major general said that special forces and other personnel will need to stay in Afghanistan “for years” after combat troops leave in 2014, Potter seems to the man who will help “own the U.S. mission in Afghanistan” beyond the drawdown.

SEE ALSO: America’s Top Military Officer Opposes The Potential Demotion Of This Four-Star General >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.