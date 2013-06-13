The New Myspace Will Spend $20 Million On This Ad Campaign

Myspace might have had its heyday almost a decade ago, but it’s premiering its first-ever television commercial in 2013.



The hipster-filled ad is a part of the company’s $20 million rebranding campaign and will air tonight. It uses the new logo that was leaked last September.

Myspace wants to become the big hotspot and discovery space for artists and musicians, so Pharrell, Riff Raff, and Ciara are only a few of the musicians that make cameos in the spot. No sign of Justin Timberlake, though, despite his ownership stake.

