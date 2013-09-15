5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

With so many great tracks and albums coming out every week, it’s sometimes difficult to keep up with all the news.

Arctic Monkeys

The Sheffield band’s latest effort, “AM,” was one of our more highly-anticipated albums of the year and they did not disappoint.

“Do I Wanna Know?” instantly had us hooked and “R U Mine?” kept us on the line.

It seems that four albums after their critically acclaimed debut, Arctic Monkeys really know what they want to say and just how to say it.

Man Man

With every album, experimental rock outfit Man Man keeps evolving their already unique sound. They’ve recently released their newest LP, On Oni Pond, which explodes with some seriously energetic rock and roll. Make sure to catch Honus Honus and company when they’re on tour because it’s a spectacle not to be missed.

Delorean

While their discography is firmly rooted in the dance-pop genre, Delorean has a knack for making their music last with you longer than five minutes on the dance floor. Their intricate musical arrangements (in songs like “Spirit” and “Destitute Time”) get your head bobbing, toes tapping and hips swaying!

The Herms

There’s a reason why Thee Oh Sees’ John Dwyer stands behind this undiscovered Berkeley garage-rock band. Their music is high energy rock with plenty of experimental elements to make them stand apart from the crowd. They play songs that demand attention and with gems like “Power Joystick,” they’ve got it.

The White Buffalo

This Oregon-turned-Southern-California singer/songwriter has a voice perfect for campfires and lonesome trails. Jake Smith’s baritone is a thing of beauty and perfectly used through his epic storytelling songs. Put that together with some alt-country and blues inspiration, heard in tracks like “Don’t You Want It,” and you’ve got a man that can pull at your heartstrings with any number.

