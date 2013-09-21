5 Bands You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

With so many great tracks and albums coming out every week, it’s sometimes difficult to keep up with all the news.

Lucky for you, we at FILTER love looking through everything to find some great new music amongst everything.

SAN FERMIN



San Fermin, the project by Brooklyn composer and songwriter, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, blends chamber pop music with classical influences. While his incredibly strong voice does well on its own, Ludwig-Leone’s impeccable ability to blend the harmonies of multiple vocalists, creating a different variety in his songs, is what makes San Fermin such a treat to listen to.

ISLANDS

In their latest album, Ski Mask, Islands Nick Thorburn’s musical brainchild continues to showcase his talent as a vivid lyricist. The Canadian-turned-Los-Angeles-based band’s latest LP focuses on the universal struggle, anger and dejection that comes with the uncertainty of life. A little dark? Yes. A whole lot of truth? Bingo.

MATT POND

All good things come in threes, which is the concept behind New York based singer-songwriter MattPond’s 7″ singles compilation: The Threeep. The new release is made up of previously unreleased singles that showcase the unbelievably creative and excited side of Pond’s musicality.

DIEGO GARCIA

Diego Garcia is a singer-songwriter who blatantly wears his heart on his sleeve. The former Elefant frontman brings us some beautiful melodies full of honest emotions. He blends raw lyrics with a seductive voice and music full immersed in Latin influences perfect for any love song.

BILL CALLAHAN

Over the course of his over-20-year career, Bill Callahan has created some memorable records. With the legendary singer-songwriter’s latest LP,

Dream River, his talent and brilliance continues to shine through. Callahan’s rich baritone voice searches for something within his lyrics. The lo-fi pioneer keeps things simple just allowing his musical voice to shine through, and that is more than enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.