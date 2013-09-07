A Punk Girl Group And A Funnyman Songwriter --  New Music You Should Be Listening To This Weekend

With so many great tracks and albums coming out every week, it’s sometimes difficult to keep up with all the news.

Lucky for you, we at FILTER love looking through everything to find some great new music amongst everything.

Neko Case

Six albums in and Neko Case can still bring something new to the table. With the release of her latest album, “The Worse Things Get,” “The Harder I Fight,” “The Harder I Fight,” “The More I Love You,” Case’s inherent ability to captivate listeners with her gorgeous voice, lyrics and subtle sonic experimenting shines through.

Dent May

This multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter from Mississippi sure knows how to write breezy, love songs that easily get stuck in your head. May’s latest effort, “Warm Blanket,” is a showcase of his talents with gems like “Born Too Late” and “It Takes A Long Time.” On top of all his musical skill, May also has a fantastic sense of humour that shines through his records.

Potty Mouth

There’s a lot to be said about growing up and the girls of Potty Mouth have their stories to tell. With their upcoming album, “Hell Bent,” they draw inspiration from punk roots to create a very DIY sound that is rough, raw and angry. Their first single “Damage” questions the truth in identity and perception, a theme that sets the tone for their music.

Chelsea Wolfe

The goth-folk songstress seems to have an affinity for cold, dark music and we love it. Wolfe’s voice is ethereal in its echoes and the music that envelops her voice is absolutely chilling. The LA based artist’s latest album — “Pain Is Beauty” — continues on the dark-pop path and brings beautiful songs like “We Hit A Wall” and “The Warden” to listen to over and over again.

Okkervil River

It’s been a long couple years since 2011’s “I Am Very Far,” but the Austin rockers have finally released their seventh full-length album that has us falling in love with them again. Since their first single “It Was My Season” off “The Silver Gymnasium,” we felt the promise of the new album and they haven’t disappointed us yet.

