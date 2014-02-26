Mt. Gox CEO Releases Statement: 'I Am Still In Japan'

REUTERS/ Toru Hanai A protestor outside the MtGox office in Japan.

Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox continues its shut down, and management continues to provide only limited amounts of information regarding the status of operations. This has been troubling to Mt. Gox clients, whose Bitcoins are in limbo.

Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles just published this brief statement on the site (via Katie Martin):

Dear MtGox Customers, As there is a lot of speculation regarding MtGox and its future, I would like to use this opportunity to reassure everyone that I am still in Japan, and working very hard with the support of different parties to find a solution to our recent issues. Furthermore I would like to kindly ask that people refrain from asking questions to our staff: they have been instructed not to give any response or information. Please visit this page for further announcements and updates. Sincerely, Mark Karpeles

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that MtGox has been

subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York, while Reuters reported that Japanese authorities are also investigating the exchange.

