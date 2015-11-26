Here's everything coming to Netflix in December that you should watch

Netflix Bill Murray in ‘A Very Murray Christmas.’

Netflix is unveiling a whopping 10 new original productions next month, including a star-filled Christmas special featuring Bill Murray, Miley Cyrus, and George Clooney.

Other originals include two comedy specials, an Adam Sandler-led comedy film, and a documentary crime series.

The final season of “Parenthood” is also making its way to the site, as well as all seven seasons of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie.”

Here’s everything you should check out come December on Netflix:

TV

Netflix Jon Hamm in ‘Black Mirror.’

“Parenthood” (Season 6) — Available 12/30

Catch all of the Braverman family drama in the final 13 episodes of NBC’s “Parenthood,” including a birth, first dates, and a wedding. The final season wrapped in January and is heading to Netflix at the end of the year.

“Black Mirror” Christmas episode — Available 12/25

Starring Jon Hamm and Oona Chaplin, this Christmas special features three mini-stories and aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom last Christmas. Netflix picked up the show in September for a 12-episode third season, but for now, fans can catch the first two seasons and this special.

Movies

Netflix ‘A Very Murray Christmas.’

“A Very Murray Christmas” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) — Available 12/04

Directed by Sofia Coppola, this Christmas special features Bill Murray gathering an ensemble cast to help put on a musical-comedy. Cast members include George Clooney, Michael Cera, Amy Poehler, Miley Cyrus, and Rashida Jones.

“Tangerine” — Available 12/02

Filmed on an iPhone, this film follows a transgender sex worker, Sin-Dee Rella, and her friend Alexandra, a fellow trans sex worker, as Sin-Dee seeks out her boyfriend and pimp, who she learns has been cheating on her while she was in jail. The film premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Here’s a full list of new December titles:

Available 12/01

“Broadchurch” (Season 2)

“I’m Brent Morin” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Real Rob” (Season 1, Netflix exclusive)

“50 Shades of THEY” (Season 1)

“Detectorists” (Season 1)

“Sensitive Skin” (Season 1)

“Starting Over” (Season 1)

“Winning Life’s Battles” (Season 1)

“Las Mágicas Historias de Plim Plim” (Season 1)

“#DeathToSelfie”

“A Christmas Star”

“A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorised Story of Jay Z”

“CBGB”

“Christmas Wedding Baby”

“30 f0r 30: Chasing Tyson”

“Amnesiac”

“Ray”

“The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury”

“Darkman”

“Stir of Echoes”

“Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming”

“That Touch of Mink”

“Cradle 2 the Grave”

“Tyke: Elephant Outlaw” (Netflix exclusive)

“See You in Valhalla”

“Jenny’s Wedding”

Available 12/02

“Stations of the Cross”

“Tangerine”

Available 12/03

“Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine”

Available 12/04

“A Very Murray Christmas” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” (Season 4)

Available 12/05

“Inside Man” (Season 3)

“A Case of You”

“Dinosaur 13”

Available 12/07

“Vampire Academy”

Available 12/08

“One & Two”

“Xenia”

“Phoenix”

Available 12/09

“Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High and Unemployed Live in Austin” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Phineas and Ferb” (Season 4)

Available 12/11

“The Ridiculous 6” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“The Adventures of Puss in Boots” — Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 12/14

“The Da Vinci Code”

Available 12/15

“Hart of Dixie” (Season 4)

“High Profits” (Season 1)

“Drown”

“Time Out of Mind”

Available 12/16

“Helix” (Season 2)

“Fresh Dressed”

Available 12/18

“Making a Murderer” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“MIke Epps: Don’t Take it Personal” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“F is for Family” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Glitter Force” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 12/19

“chloe and theo”

Available 12/20

“Leo the Lion”

“Magic Snowflake”

“Santa’s Apprentice”

Available 12/21

“El Señor de los Cielos” (Season 3)

Available 12/22

“Queen of Earth”

Available 12/23

“Invisible Sister”

Available 12/24

“Dawn of the Croods” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 12/25

“Black Mirror” (“White Christmas” episode)

Available 12/28

“Maron” (Season 3)

“My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” (Season 5)

Available 12/30

“Parenthood” (Season 6)

Available 12/31

“Nurse Jackie” (Seasons 1-7)

“Battle Creek” (Season 1)

“Violetta” (Season 3)

“Manhattan Romance”

