The 11 most anticipated movies premiering in October, from ‘Dune’ to ‘Halloween Kills’

9. “The French Dispatch” – in theaters October 22

Description : “THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “The richness of its world-building is a delight, as ever, but the heart that elevated Moonrise Kingdom is not in such ready evidence here, nor the sharp wit and effervescent storytelling of The Grand Budapest Hotel.” — Time Out