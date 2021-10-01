The 11 most anticipated movies premiering in October, from ‘Dune’ to ‘Halloween Kills’

Description: “In this prequel to ‘Army of the Dead,’ a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to help her crew crack three legendary safes across Europe.”
10. “Antlers” – in theaters October 29
Description: “A small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.”
9. “The French Dispatch” – in theaters October 22
Description: “THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%
What critics said: “The richness of its world-building is a delight, as ever, but the heart that elevated Moonrise Kingdom is not in such ready evidence here, nor the sharp wit and effervescent storytelling of The Grand Budapest Hotel.” — Time Out
8. “Last Night in Soho” – in theaters October 29
Description: “In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%
What critics said: “Perhaps the film’s thematic intentions are noble. But its execution is glib, never finding the right balance between compassion and leering.” — Vanity Fair
7. “The Last Duel” – in theaters October 15
Description: “The Last Duel is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France, directed by visionary filmmaker and four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
What critics said: “Despite a brief action interlude here or there, ‘The Last Duel’ turns out to be a lavishly convoluted and, at times, rather interesting medieval soap opera.” — Variety
6. “Halloween Kills” – in theaters and on Peacock October 15
Description: “The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%
What critics said: “This latest installment is like a latex ghoul mask so stretched and shapeless it no longer fits.” — Hollywood Reporter
5. “The Guilty” – on Netflix October 1
Description: “A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%
What critics said: “For its eventual lurid machinations and hyped-up emotionalism, the film winds up being a handsomely efficient one-man show.” — Washington Post
4. “The Many Saints of Newark” – in theaters and on HBO Max October 1
Description: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%
What critics said: “A movie that is fascinating to study and consider, but not nearly as good as the television series that made us wish for this movie to exist.” — Vulture
3. “No Time to Die” – in theaters October 8
Description: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%
What critics said: “The new installment is exciting for its energy and scale, despite its flaws and derivative themes, and makes a lovely valediction for its star.” — Wall Street Journal
2. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – in theaters October 1
Description: “Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%
What critics said: “The viewing experience is like going to a nightclub and having someone scream the plot in your ear over a thumping bass line — ironic, given that Venom’s biggest weakness is sound waves.” — The Atlantic
1. “Dune” – in theaters and on HBO Max October 22
Description: “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%
What critics said: “Villeneuve’s Dune takes a bit of time to set up the necessary palace intrigue and family dynamics before finding its shape as a relentless, propulsive chase movie.” — The Ringer