The 9 most anticipated movies premiering in November, from Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ to Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’

1. “Eternals” – in theaters, November 5

Description : “Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: “Eternals is so busy showing off what it can do, where it can go, that it bypasses and overlooks what it really has to offer. There are real dilemmas, real battles of interest buried beneath the soft-pedaled, naturally-lit, cozy surfaces of this movie.” — Rolling Stone