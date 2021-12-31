The 5 most anticipated movies premiering in January, including Sony’s next Marvel movie ‘Morbius’

- Every month, the app TV Time provides Insider a list of the most anticipated new movies being released.
- The list is based on the movies its US users have indicated they intend to watch.
- Sony’s next movie in its Marvel universe, “Morbius,” premieres in January, as does a new entry in the “Scream” horror franchise.
5. “Ray Donovan: The Movie” — Showtime, January 14
Description: “Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. The film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.”
4. “The 355” — in theaters, January 7
Description: “When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.”
3. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” — Amazon Prime Video, January 14
Description: “The 4th installment of the franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania dives into the relationship between Dracula and his goofy, human son-in-law Johnny (Samberg). As Dracula plans to retire and gift his beloved Hotel Transylvania to his daughter Mavis (Gomez), he changes his mind at the last minute -worried that Johnny will ruin what he has built. Disappointed that Dracula still doesn’t embrace Johnny as a member of his family, Johnny seeks help from Van Helsing (from third film) and successfully turns himself into a monster.”
2. “Scream” — in theaters, January 14
Description: “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”
1. “Morbius” — in theaters, January 26
Description: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”