Drive The A-Team Van Around Google Earth

A new promotional game for the upcoming A-Team movie lets you drive the famous van around Google‘s 3D representation of the planet, Google Earth.



Google and Fox contracted PlanetInAction, a company that creates interactive applications built on top of Google Earth, to design the game.

Using just the four arrow keys, users steer the A-Team vam around the streets of cities like New York and San Francisco, or less plausible driving spots like Niagra Falls or Mt. Everest. Accomplishing basic driving missions unlocks video clips from the move.

The graphics and gameplay are fairly primitive, but you’re driving the A-Team van, complete with the theme song. Head to the game’s YouTube channel to play, or watch a demo below:



(via Google Earth Blog)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.