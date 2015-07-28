There's a new version of my favourite Android phone from last year and it's called the Moto X Style

Motorola just unveiled a new version of the Moto X called the Moto X Style. It has a large 5.7-inch screen, making it the same size as the Galaxy Note 4.

The phone comes with a Turbo Charging feature that the company claims makes it the fastest charging phone in the world.

When I reviewed last year’s Moto X, it ended up being one of my favourite phones of 2014. It had a slick, clean version of Android that wasn’t cluttered with stock apps from the manufacturer. It was a nice-looking phone that was easy to use and had a large, sharp screen. My only complaint about last year’s model was the quality of its camera, so we’ll see if this year’s version improves on that.

Developing…

