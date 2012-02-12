Study Confirms Guilt Drives New Mothers To Overspend

Photo: Flickr / iandeth

Mothers are spending more than they should on baby products, a new study says. While more than half of new mums said they were stressed about their financial situation, only 30 per cent opted to buy store brand products in lieu of name brand items, according to Kelton Research.



The firm surveyed more than 1,900 new or expectant mothers about their spending habits and worries.

And it seems a lot of their choices are motivated by guilt.

30-seven per cent of new mums said they felt guilty they were unable to buy quality baby products for their children, the study shows.

Though the majority (75%) said they’ve cut back on other luxuries (dining out, clothing, and entertainment), few have taken to savvy spending measures for their babies – especially for formula.

That could be due to aggressive advertising from brand name products, which influences how much mothers spend on baby items, the study says. More than two-thirds of mums said they believe pricier formula indicates better quality.

But that’s just not the case, according to Dr. Jennifer Trachtenberg, an assistant clinical professor of pediatrics at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. All infant formulas need to adhere to the same standards per the Infant Formula Act, regardless of brand, she says. (See when to buy generic vs. brand name goods at the grocery store.)

Sandra Gordon, a national baby products expert and author of Consumer Reports Best Baby Products, says it comes down to the need for mothers to change their mindsets.

“mums are so intent on absorbing as much baby-related information as possible, and making the right purchasing decisions, that it can be easy to overlook inexpensive options that are just as safe and effective for their baby,” she says.

Now see 12 things you should never buy full-price >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.