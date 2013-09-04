This $US12 Million Brooklyn Mansion Could Set A Real Estate Record

Brooklyn could have a new contender for most expensive home, thanks to a $US12 million townhouse that just hit the market.

The previous record for the borough was an $11 million Brooklyn Heights brownstone, which sold in in 2012.

The newly listed townhouse is also in Brooklyn Heights (via Curbed).

Located on Willow Street, the 1800s-era home has been renovated with a modern kitchen and appliances, but its listing at Brown Harris Stevens says it retains its original French doors and wood-burning fireplaces.

It has six bedrooms and four and half baths, with the entire top floor of the mansion dedicated to a master suite with cathedral ceilings and exposed wood beams.

