This $US12 Million Brooklyn Mansion Could Set A Real Estate Record

Brooklyn could have a new contender for most expensive home, thanks to a $US12 million townhouse that just hit the market.

The previous record for the borough was an $11 million Brooklyn Heights brownstone, which sold in in 2012.

The newly listed townhouse is also in Brooklyn Heights (via Curbed).

Located on Willow Street, the 1800s-era home has been renovated with a modern kitchen and appliances, but its listing at Brown Harris Stevens says it retains its original French doors and wood-burning fireplaces.

It has six bedrooms and four and half baths, with the entire top floor of the mansion dedicated to a master suite with cathedral ceilings and exposed wood beams.

This is 104 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights. It was built in 1826, and is asking for $US12 million.

It has 12 rooms spread over three floors, and was recently renovated.

There are seven working, wood-burning fireplaces throughout the townhouse.

The kitchen has a double oven, restaurant-sized Sub-Zero refrigerator, central island, and a working fireplace.

The living room overlooks the garden with another fireplace and an adjoining music room.

The dining room has French doors and is roomy enough for a large dinner party -- just ignore those lime green walls.

And downstairs there is a bamboo shade garden with wood mosaic patio, stone seating, and accent lighting.

One last look at the building's floor plan.

