George Clooney Assembles A Ragtag Team To Save Art From Nazis In New 'Monuments Men' Trailer

Sony released a new trailer for historical film “Monuments Men” featuring George Clooney and Matt Damon with an all-star cast.

Set during the backdrop of “World War II,” George Stout (George Clooney) and Lieutenant James J. Rorimer (Matt Damon) assemble a rag-tag team filled with an architect, sculptor, designer, and more to save art and iconic items before they’re destroyed by Hitler.

The movie has already generated buzz as an early Oscar contender and after watching the trailer it’s not difficult to see why.

We’re basically convinced this film is a prequel to “Oceans 11.”

In addition to Clooney and Damon, the film has an all star cast featuring Bill Murray, Jean Dujardin, and Cate Blanchett.

It’s also based on the book “The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History.”

“Monuments Men” comes to theatres December 18.

