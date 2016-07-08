New mum shares photo of 'motherhood uncensored'

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Postpartum photos don’t all look as fabulous as Kate Middleton’s

Postpartum life isn’t the most glamorous.

One North Carolina mum took to her Facebook to share a photo of “motherhood uncensored.”

Amanda Bacon, 28, gave birth to her second child, a son named Pierson, on May 27. The photo she posted shows her in mesh underwear stuffed with a giant pad a day after giving birth, while her fiance, Ken Hardy, holds their newborn son.

“This is motherhood; it’s raw, stunning, messy, and freaking hilarious all rolled into one,” she captioned the photo. “Having a baby is a beautiful experience, and the realities of postpartum life aren’t spoken enough about. And definitely not photographed enough.”

She continued to say that she isn’t sure why people are uncomfortable with the candid experience of childbirth and postpartum life and wants both women and men to know what to expect.

“We all should try and educate, empower and embrace every aspect of childbirth, including moments like this,” she wrote. “And do it while having a sense of humour. Nothing says welcome to motherhood like an adorable squishy baby, and a giant mum diaper.”

Bacon told TODAY that sharing the photo changes the perspective that postpartum life is perfect.

“[Photos of] The mother holding their beautiful newborn baby and everybody smiles, and Kate Middleton, fresh out of the hospital, looking great, feeling great, when in reality, it’s not like that,” she said. “There’s a whole other side of it that nobody talks about.”

