Bloomberg's New Mobile Guy Oke Okaro On Bloomberg's iPad App, ESPN And More

Here’s a smart move: While other business-focused media companies are launching expensive Apple iPad apps, Bloomberg is releasing a free one.



It’s all part of their plan to ramp up consumer products on the go.

A huge part of that plan: Poaching Oke Okaro from ESPN as VP of mobile and naming him their new new global head of mobile for the Bloomberg Multimedia group. It’s a brand new position and he is working directly with Andy Lack, CEO of Bloomberg Multimedia, and focusing on consumer apps across the company’s properties.

Oke was at ESPN for four years, leading their mobile sports division. He developed ESPN’s mobile offerings, which were incredibly successful: Becoming the No 1. mobile site, iPhone app and video service in the sports category.

Hear that, Bloomberg sports?

We emailed Oke (yes, it sounds like “OK”) some questions. Here are his responses:

On Bloomberg’s free iPad app:

“We submitted a Bloomberg app for the iPad coming out this weekend and we’re looking forward to being on the iPad app store. It’s largely an enhanced version of our iPhone app, optimised to take advantage of the larger screen and device capabilities. It delivers news, market data and multimedia content in an easy-to-use and intuitive interface.”

On his experience at ESPN (he was VP of mobile):

“It was great. For 6 years, I woke up everyday excited about my job. Bloomberg and ESPN are incredibly similar which is why the fit is so perfect – it’s all about the customer, the best idea wins, no compromising on quality and let’s get it done.”

On why he joined Bloomberg:

“A few reasons (not in order). First, the opportunity to be a part of helping Bloomberg build a consumer business for business and financial news and information is really exciting. Second, it’s a great fit for me given my experience in mobile and my experience earlier in my career as a software developer in financial services. Third, the opportunity to work with an incredible team led by Andy Lack, a legend in the media space will be invaluable and fourth, there’s a real opportunity in mobile to establish a leader in business and financial news and information.”

On who he will be working with:

With the goal of bringing the best of Bloomberg to consumers with mobile devices, I’ll be working with all the groups internally to do that – news, data products, TV, radio, online, industry verticals (Bloomberg sports etc).

