Disney just surprised fans with a new trailer for its next hit film 'Moana'

Disney just surprised excited fans with a new trailer for their next animated feature: “Moana.” Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui and new breakout voice actress Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, the movie will take viewers on an adventure around the Pacific Ocean.

Maui is a shape shifting demigod recruited by Moana to embark on a mission to save her people. Though we don’t know much about what is threatening Moana’s home, the new trailer showed a few of the obstacles the duo will meet along the way. From lava monsters to anthropomorphic coconut tribes, the new footage has us more excited than ever to see what Disney has up its sleeve.

The trailer also features more music co-written and sung by “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foi’a, and Mark Mancina.

“Moana” hits theatres this Thanksgiving. Watch the new trailer below:

