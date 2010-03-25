New Miserable Numbers Prove 2009 Was Newspapers' Worst Year Since The Depression

We all know newspapers had a horrible 2009. But the Newspaper Association of America’s numbers released today are so dismal, it’s enough to send college journalism students dropping out like flies (actually, we need to look into that!).



Here are the hard, cold facts:

Total print advertising revenue in 2009 was down 27.2 %, by just under $10 billion, compared to 2008.

Classified print ads were down 38.1%.

Retail ads were down 24.2%.

From its most successful year in 2005, total print revenue was down by almost half at 44.2%, as the New York Times points out. “The last time advertisers spent less on newspapers was in 1986.” Ouch.

Online ad revenue didn’t fare well either: It sunk 11.8% in 2009 compared to 2008. So much for news’ Great Digital Hope, unless ad sales teams get busy in 2010.

