Here's The Redesigned Miller Lite Bottle That Will Launch In May

MillerCoors is relaunching Miller Lite — again — in May with a new bottle design, and a bunch of new advertising starring Ken Jeong from ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi, according to Ad Age.



Miller Lite is the fourth most popular beer in the U.S., behind Bud Light, Coors Light, and Budweiser.

In 2010, Miller replaced the traditional Lite bottle with a “Vortex” design. That bottle was succeeded by the short-shouldered, solid blue bottle.

The new bottle for 2013 will have broad shoulders and a narrow waste so that it looks distinctive when served in public places like bars or restaurants.

Here’s the new bottle:

Photo: MillerCoors

Here’s Jeong in one of the new ads:



Here’s a brief history of the recent bottle designs, beginning with the current blue aluminium bottle:

Photo: MillerCoors

Photo: MillerCoors

Photo: MillerCoors



